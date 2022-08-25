LINCOLN – The town of Lincoln has declined its right to purchase a strip of land along Route 116/George Washington Highway for $2.25 per square foot.
Officials said they have no use for the frontage, which is across from Blackstone Valley Place. At the same time, the town is exploring the possibility of purchasing frontage across Route 116 at Lincoln High School.
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation acquired 3,139 square feet of land in 1931 and another 6,279 square feet in 1947 for the construction of the George Washington Highway Project. Upon completion, the parcel containing roughly 9,418 square feet became “surplus to highway needs,” and is now available for sale.
The state is poised to sell, according to a letter from RIDOT to the town clerk sent earlier this month. Under state law, the town has second preemptive rights to purchase the parcels. As a result, the land was offered up to the town at a cost of $2.25 per square foot.
Town Administrator Phil Gould informed the Town Council that Lincoln has no need for the land, and that a residential neighbor expressed interest in extending their land by purchasing their frontage from the state.
While the town isn’t interested in the land across the street, Gould said officials are looking into purchasing another piece of state-owned frontage adjacent to the Physical Education Center at Lincoln High School.
The current throwing area will be removed and rebuilt, with plans to rotate the area slightly toward the road for safety reasons, so students aren’t throwing toward the PEC.
Construction on the PEC is expected to begin in early September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.