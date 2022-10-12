NORTH PROVIDENCE – The owner of the 787 Restaurant and Lounge now owes some $61,000 and counting for unpaid police details.
The police presence had been instituted by the Town Council after numerous complaints about the establishment at 1270 Mineral Spring Ave.
Issues at the 787 have been cited repeatedly as the impetus for more stringent procedures on liquor license applicants in North Providence, with council members saying they were lied to when the owners first came to them seeking licenses about what the establishment was intended to be.
Council members at an Oct. 4 meeting said they wouldn’t have learned about the $61,000 in unpaid details if 787 owner Liz Vazquez hadn’t requested an agenda item for that meeting to ask for the elimination of police details at the establishment.
Vazquez didn’t show up to the Oct. 4 meeting to make her case. According to an accounting statement sent to the council by Mayor Charles Lombardi and read into the record by Council President Dino Autiello, there was an insufficient funds check for $34,371, unpaid invoices totaling $20,809, a $35 bounced check, and another $5,799 that has not yet been invoiced to the 787, for a total of a little more than $61,000.
Lombardi then asked in his letter that the council close down the establishment until the full payment is made.
Autiello said they’d conferred with legal counsel and determined that they can’t shut down the restaurant right away, and the council set a date of tonight, Oct. 12, for a special hearing on the matter after sending a summons to Vazquez. On the agenda for 5:30 p.m. at Town Hall Wednesday evening are summonses for formal hearings on the 787’s liquor license and entertainment license and the failure to comply with requirements placed on the licenses.
Neighborhood resident Peter Monteiro then asked why it’s taken this long, with this sort of income and money involved, to close down the restaurant, saying residents have had to put up with a big headache of constant disturbances for a long time. He questioned who dropped the ball.
Councilor Ken Amoriggi told Monteiro that the town “changed its procedures due to this restaurant” and the fact that “they lied about what their intentions were” and what they were going to be, though the true intentions became clear in a couple of weeks, he said.
Amoriggi said officials tried to meet multiple times with Vazquez, but she blew them off every time, and then the pandemic hit.
“We literally now do things differently with regard to licensing because this was a learning lesson for everybody,” said Amoriggi.
Monteiro said he understands all that, but the 787 is now a full-blown nightclub. He said the council didn’t do its due diligence.
“It’s not that we didn’t do our due diligence, we were lied to,” said Amoriggi.
Monteiro said it’s all about doing something when someone can see something coming.
Councilor Stefano Famiglietti said there’s a certain degree of seeing something coming in advance, but to a certain extent, the council has to take liquor license applicants at their word. They asked the 787 team directly if this was going to be a nightclub, he said, and they were told that it would be a family restaurant. Once that claim was proven false, he said, the council went above and beyond to make sure procedures were put in place and people were properly vetted going forward. Among the precautions used now are making sure applicants are sworn in before testifying, and licenses are granted for probationary time periods.
Councilor Ron Baccala told Monteiro that the wheels of justice and wheels of government don’t turn as quickly as they do in the private sector.
Autiello said the council has to operate within the boundaries of the law, and that he’s on the record saying that he wants the 787 shut down and out of town. He said he’s “been called every name under the sun by the owner.”
The council has to treat everyone as equal, said Autiello, and Vazquez misrepresented what they were as a restaurant with an entertainment license, like the restaurant before them and the restaurant before them.
The council has since taken the entertainment license away, music has to be shut off by 11 p.m., and the 787 has to operate with a police detail, he said, but closing it down without a hearing would be taken to the Department of Business Regulation and reversed immediately.
The Breeze reported in June of last year that the council had set new rules for the club.
Speaking of the 787 and another establishment, Chief of Police Alfredo Ruggiero at the time emphasized that no parent wants their children playing in neighborhoods with used condoms and broken glass, among many other quality-of-life issues, and “something definitely needs to be addressed at both of the establishments.”
Councilor Mario Martone said at the Oct. 4 council meeting that he hadn’t heard about the outstanding police detail bills until five minutes before the meeting, and councilors noted that without Vazquez’s request to eliminate police details and place it on the council agenda, it wouldn’t have been on their radar.
Martone asked Monteiro if he’s noticed a difference in the neighborhood with the required police details in place, but Monteiro said it’s really only pushed issues such as public urination elsewhere in the neighborhood.
Councilor Steven DiLorenzo asked if the 787’s $61,000 bill would continue going up in the week between last week’s meeting and the Oct. 12 hearing, and was told that yes, it would.
Martone suggested that the council take testimony from other neighbors who did show up, so they would be informed about whether to keep the police detail in place if the owner squares away the bill on police details, but Amoriggi said he didn’t think it was a good idea to take testimony before the hearing.
Famiglietti made a motion, and the rest of the council agreed, to reject the letter from Vazquez requesting the removal of required details.
