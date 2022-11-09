PAWTUCKET – The City Council will hold a pair of meetings on Nov. 28 and Dec. 1 to hear from the public on the plan for a new soccer stadium and surrounding development on the city’s riverfront.
The Tidewater Landing plan, recommended by the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency, will feature updated facts and figures as passed over the summer.
One significant change is a change to the city’s tax treaty with developer Fortuitous Partners that would see Fortuitous start paying $400,000 in new taxes to Pawtucket in year one and escalated figures in each year after that up to year 20, said Mayor Donald Grebien’s Director of Administration Dylan Zelazo.
The more than $10 million generated will cover the city’s $10 million in up-front costs that it’s putting into the project, as agreed to between officials and the developer. There were no taxes coming from the developer to the city under an earlier version of the plan, which was revised in a narrow vote by the Rhode Island Commerce Corp. when costs for the project escalated and Fortuitous sought more of the state funding up-front.
Critics have said moving the state’s share of funding to the stadium part of the project makes it less likely that commercial and residential aspects of the riverfront project will get done, but officials say there are plenty of safeguards in place to make sure that other aspects of Tidewater Landing are completed.
Deputy City Clerk Michelle Hardy said representatives from her office were calling around early this week making sure they have the required minimum attendance, or quorum, for those two dates. She said she didn’t expect to have any of the documents for the hearings, including the redevelopment plan and other documents related to the revised plans, until Wednesday of this week, Nov. 9.
The documents will reiterate the new zones that are part of the project, said Hardy, minus the Apex property, as well as bonding that needs to be done.
Second passage by the council will allow the city to proceed on to bonding for the deal, said Zelazo.
