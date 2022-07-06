NORTH PROVIDENCE – Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and fellow longtime veteran lawmaker Arthur Corvese, state representative in House District 55, are facing challenges from progressive Democrats and members of the R.I. Political Cooperative.
Leonardo “Lenny” Cioe Jr., a nurse who’s taken aim at corporate health care, among other offerings that he says don’t work for everyone, as well as hiking taxes for top earners, will again try to unseat Ruggerio in Senate District 4, this time with new district lines that he says unfairly benefit Ruggerio by taking away some of the Providence portion of the district where Cioe did well in 2020.
Cioe beat Ruggerio on the Providence side of the district, and would likely have to improve his numbers in North Providence, which is now nearly entirely in District 4.
Ruggerio has called for cutting taxes, not creating new ones, saying Cioe’s “anti-business agenda” will hurt small businesses.
Clara Hardy, a licensed social worker who works in home-based settings, says she has the compassion, trust and transparency needed for the job as representative in House District 55, where she’s seeking to take down the veteran lawmaker Corvese. She said she’s been speaking for marginalized communities on issues that are important to them for 20 years, and would continue to do so on the “macro level,” fighting for livable wages and better health care.
Corvese has pledged to continue being the community’s voice for local concerns at the state level, while keeping a watchful eye on many larger issues facing Rhode Islanders.
Among the accomplishments he’s listed are increased state funding to local schools and the town, a phase-out of the car tax, strengthened protection for seniors and nursing home residents, expanded health coverage and lower cost for some prescription drugs, and additional funding for DCYF to protect children, and taken steps on affordable housing and fraud.
In House District 6, covering Providence and part of North Providence, Raymond Hull will be challenged by fellow Democrat Damian Lima.
In Senate 17, North Providence/Smithfield, Republican Thomas Paolino will be challenged by Democrat Cameron Deutsch.
Rep. William O’Brien, of House District 54 North Providence, has no opponent in the upcoming election.
