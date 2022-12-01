In a recent NY Times column, writer Frank Bruni opined that the country had reached its surfeit of “crazy” as evidenced by the paltry showing of national Republicans during the midterm elections. At first blush he seemed to be right. The U.S. House of Representatives was barely overtaken by the Republicans with the Senate still ensconced in Democrats’ hands. The re-election bid of Donald Trump was met with somewhat of a yawn and some leading Republicans like Senate leader, Mitch McConnell, remained aloof about another presidential run by the ex-president.

Yet, there remain some disturbing signs that Mr. Trump might still get an encore since many of his diatribes are still hitting home among his followers. He is a clear and present danger to democracy. Far too many folks have embraced his invective which continues to divide this country. Some, but certainly not all, of his acolytes have a cult-like theological belief in what he says notwithstanding his exaggerations. He did not preside over the largest tax cut (President Obama did followed by Ronald Reagan). He was not number one in filling up the strategic oil and gas reserve. (That was Obama again). His science that it would take 200-300 years for the ocean to rise to have an effect on global warming continues to be repudiated. The immigration wall largely replaced existing barriers and was incomplete. Most disturbingly, however, is that hate sometimes trumps everything else and his announcement speech was laser-locked on promoting those alleged character differences among us.

