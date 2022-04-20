PAWTUCKET – Albert Vitali, Jr., a former six-term Pawtucket city councilor, says he’s exploring a run again in 2022.
Vitali, having served on the City Council on and off over the past two decades, including stints both as an at-large member and District 3 member, told The Breeze he’s looking at a run for District 3, where Terry Mercer is the incumbent.
Long a potential rumored candidate for the House District 62 seat held by Mary Messier, Vitali told The Valley Breeze he “got gerrymandered”out of that district by Messier “and her cronies at the Statehouse,” so District 3 “was the only logical campaign for me at this stage.”
Messier responded this week that she did nothing to initiate the changes to House District 62 required because of new census numbers to balance voter numbers. She said she went for her appointment with the consultant on the process last November and he suggested that she give up the Countryside neighborhood where Vitali lives as well as Prospect Heights, “and I went along with that.”
For Vitali to suggest that she somehow directed the process because she was afraid of him and intentionally eliminated him from her district is so far from the truth, said Messier. Vitali has been a rumored name for her seat for the better part of a decade, she said, and has never actually run. She added that she understands Vitali was disappointed by his 2020 loss for an at-large council seat.
Perhaps, said Messier, Vitali can run for the seat 10 years from now when the redistricting process happens again and she’s gone from office.
Vitali said in a release that he still yearns to contribute to the city where he was born and raised. He said that his reasoning for exploring another campaign for public office “is to show my dedication and love for the city in the best way that I know how, by serving on the council.”
Vitali said he is proud of his past service to the city and believes that he still has more to give in order to repay those that have believed in him and supported him over the years. Though he was not a sitting member of the council this past term, he emphasized that he continued to remain involved in his community by making himself available to fellow business owners, residents, non-profits, and veteran organizations throughout the city.
Vitali points to his experience and ability to work with city and state officials as the primary reasons why he would be a tremendous asset to the council. As a business owner in the city, he said he believes he can again bring a unique perspective to the council and provide a voice for other business owners.
His primary goal if he decides to run a campaign, he said, would be to help plan the construction of a state-of-the-art high school by working with parents to not only secure funding to build the school, “but even more importantly, help determine what building blocks belong in the curriculum of our city’s children.”
“I have lived and served in Pawtucket long enough to realize that the future of our city belongs to its children,” he said.
Vitali also emphasized the importance of strong public safety departments in the city.
“Without them, the day-to-day quality of life just isn’t the same,” he said.
In tandem with public safety, he said he also supports improving the city’s roads and parks, and new affordable housing opportunities for residents. Vitali, as a residential property manager for more than 40 years, said he believes he would again bring a wealth of knowledge on this subject to the council.
“If I decide to run, and am fortunate enough to be chosen again to represent the great residents of our city, I pledge to represent all, whether they supported my campaign or not,” he said. “Serving on the council is an honor and a privilege, not a right. The interests of our residents cover a wide spectrum. What may be important to one individual, is not of any import to the next. I would draw from my past experiences to get the job done for all.”
