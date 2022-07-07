CUMBERLAND – Brandon Voas has announced his candidacy for Representative in the General Assembly for District 57.
“I am excited to announce today my intention to run for Rhode Island’s House of Representatives," he said in a release. "It would be a great honor to represent the wonderful people of Cumberland and Central Falls. As a lifelong resident I feel a commitment to making Cumberland and Central Falls a better place to live."
"If elected," he said, "I intend to bring a new voice to the house. A younger voice that can bridge the gap between some of our younger constituents and our current leaders. My main focuses will be investing in a revitalization of our district, investing in our children’s education, senior care facilities, and local businesses."
"Most of all I want to hear from you," Voas said. "I will be very active in the community knocking on doors this summer and fall making sure all voices are heard. There is no issue too big or too small that I will not listen to. I look forward to meeting and working with all residents throughout my campaign.
"Residents deserve a reachable representative and I pledge to be just that. I Humbly ask for your support in this upcoming election.”
For more information email votebrandonvoas@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.