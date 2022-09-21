CUMBERLAND/CENTRAL FALLS – After a recount Monday, the 33-vote victory for Brandon Voas in last week’s Democratic primary in House District 57 was affirmed.
The Board of Elections last Wednesday, Sept. 14, announced it received recount requests for five primary races, including from incumbent Democrat Jim McLaughlin in House District 57, representing Cumberland and Central Falls.
Last Thursday, Sept. 15, the Board of Elections uploaded roughly 2,300 additional mail ballots. Those updated numbers showed Voas holding the lead prior to the recount.
“While I respect Rep. McLaughlin’s right to a recount, myself and my team are very confident in the electoral process and the results they’ve already displayed,” he said.
With a total of 1,315 votes accounted for after conducting a re-read on Monday, the Board of Elections deemed Voas the official primary winner with 674 votes over McLaughlin’s 641.
While McLaughlin was ultimately able to secure 12 more votes than his opponent on primary day, the push by Voas for early and mail-in votes made the difference in locking up the win.
Online results showed Voas with 481 votes on primary day, 103 early voting ballots, and 90 mail ballots, for 51.3 percent of the vote. McLaughlin took a total 641, including 502 votes on primary day, 75 early voting ballots, and 64 mail ballots, for 48.7 percent.
Speaking to The Breeze after the recount Monday, McLaughlin said he had not spoken with Voas yet but hoped to see his successor “do some good things for Cumberland” and the rest of the district in Central Falls. Until he leaves office officially in January, McLaughlin said he will continue to tie up loose ends, including the Broad Street revitalization initiative.
He said he intends to run for District 57 again next election cycle, but until then he will keep “working diligently in the community at the local level.”
Voas said he wasn’t expecting to lose by a few votes on day-of turnout.
“We wanted to get out the vote, and I think we did a very good job of that when it came to mail-in ballots, as well as early voters,” he said. “It was definitely a nice little cushion to have.”
Voas managed to earn 31 more votes than McLaughlin at the Fatima Parish Hall polling location. McLaughlin has also typically had strong support from residents at One Mendon Road housing, where he previously advocated for the flashing light crosswalk that was installed last fall, and he scored 26 votes more than Voas at that polling spot.
Votes by polling location
• Knights of Columbus – McLaughlin: 58 votes, or 54.7 percent. Voas: 48 votes, or 45.3 percent.
• One Mendon Road Housing – McLaughlin: 246 votes, or 52.8 percent. Voas: 220 votes, or 47.2 percent.
• Cumberland Library Hayden Center – Voas: 126 votes, or 51.2 percent. McLaughlin: 120 votes, or 48.8 percent.
• Fatima Parish Hall – Voas: 205 votes, or 54 percent. McLaughlin: 174 votes, or 46 percent.
• Ella Risk School – Voas: 75 votes, or 63.6 percent. McLaughlin: 43 votes, or 36.4 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.