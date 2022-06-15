PAWTUCKET – Mark Wildenhain has announced he will seek re-election as the District 2 city councilor.
“It’s has been my honor to serve the district and the city,” said Wildenhain in a news release. “I will continue to make myself accessible and available to work on issues that will help our city grow and always be mindful of the impact of city government on our residents.”
Wildenhain said the role of a councilor is to look out for the residents of the district at all costs.
“Being a city councilor is about doing your best to serve your community and not yourself,” he said. “That has been my philosophy and the way I have served over the years. I want to thank the people who have supported me past and present and pledge to continue to do my best to serve your interest.”
Now, more than ever, the city needs reasoned representatives on the council, said Wildenhain.
“There are many important issues facing our city right now,” he said, “from major economic development projects, to historical investments in school construction, and returning to ‘normalcy’ on the heels of a worldwide pandemic, that can only be accomplished by creative and collaborative commitments by all the parties involved. I look forward to being part of those discussions to protect my constituents’ interest and fight for what make sense for or community.”
