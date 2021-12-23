SMITHFIELD – Town Manager Randy Rossi on Tuesday announced winners in the second Smithfield Annual Holiday House Decorating Contest.
“Your participation and holiday spirit has helped in spreading the Christmas cheer throughout our great community,” he said to residents.
There were a total of about 20 contestants who were judged on curb appeal, creative design and overall presentation.
After a very difficult deliberation, he said, committee members are excited to announce this year’s winners:
• The first-place winner is the DiSciullo Family, of 27 Meadow View Drive.
• The second-place winner is the Stori Family, of 6 Carltons Trail.
• The third-place winner is the Hoover family, of 11 Lakeside Drive.
Winners will be recognized at the Town Council meeting on Jan 4 at 7 p.m. in town chambers.
“Again, our Home for the Holidays Committee would like to extend our gratitude to all of the participants for your creativity, hard work, and dedication to lighting up the town,” said Rossi.
“It is people like you who demonstrate the true meaning of holiday spirit that makes the season so bright and we are proud to call Smithfield our home because of residents like you. Merry Christmas and a happy, healthy New Year to you.”
The Smithfield Home for the Holidays Committee is wishing everyone a merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year. Members are Jessica and Geri Robitaille (2020 winner), Kate McAdam-Prickett, Karen Armstrong, Lyn Antonuccio, Tommy Winfield, Town Councilor Michael Lawton and the Lawton family, Town Council Vice-President Sean Kilduff, Town Council President Suzy Alba, Town Councilors David Tikoian and Angelica Bovis, and Rossi.
For those wishing to visit displays this week, other house submissions are at 195 Mann School Road, 33 Colwell Road, 27 Williams Road, 3 Pineridge Drive, 12 Pineridge Drive, 82 Stillwater Road, 21 Karen Ann Drive, 118 Farnum Pike, 3 Hazel Drive, 19 Tucker Road, 9 Crestview Drive, 13 Cherrywood Drive, 22 Candlewood Drive, 5 Eisenhower Drive, 8 Bayou Drive, 11 Sutton St., and 8 West Prospect St.
