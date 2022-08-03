Signs back up
Jennifer Stewart has replaced the campaign signs she was previously forced to take down.

PAWTUCKET – After city representatives last week agreed to a temporary restraining order barring the city from enforcing its ban on the posting of political signs more than 30 days before the election, more signs started popping up all over the city.

It was quite a victory for every newcomer who is trying to make a name for themselves for the first time, said Jennifer Stewart, a progressive Democrat challenging Rep. Jean Philippe Barros in House District 59 and one of two plaintiffs in the case.

