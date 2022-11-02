NORTH PROVIDENCE – Various people are making significant investments to bring restaurants to North Providence even though they have no guarantee that they’ll be able to land a license to serve liquor, says one local councilman.
Council President Dino Autiello told The North Providence Breeze that he thinks it’s time to change the calculus for these would-be businesses and increase the number of Class B victualer (BV) licenses in town.
The Town Council, at Autiello’s request, was set to consider exploring the idea of increasing the current limit of 33 BV licenses during its meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, perhaps by taking from other classes of licenses.
Liquor licenses have always been issued on a first-come, first-served basis, said Autiello, “but as more businesses are coming in, we’re seeing that we just don’t have enough liquor licenses.” For the first time he can remember as he heads into his 13th year as a member of the council, he said, all BV liquor licenses are now accounted for.
“I’ve never seen a situation where all of them are out,” he said.
Where it’s traditionally been thought that limiting such licenses is a step to control alcohol service in town, Autiello said he’s not sure there’s actually any benefit to imposing such a limit. If a whole bunch of restaurants want to locate in North Providence, he said, why would the town want to set limits on that growth. Meanwhile, people are investing significant money in restaurant spaces with no guarantee that they’ll be able to acquire a liquor license when they’re ready to open, he said.
Two examples are the owners of the Tumblesalts Cafe creating a new restaurant in the Hopscotch Room across the street, at 2209 Mineral Spring Ave., and a developer creating a new Korean barbecue restaurant at the former Luca Music building at 1530 Mineral Spring Ave., said Autiello. Neither one currently has a guarantee of obtaining a Class BV license.
Up until Bella Luna opened in the former Duke Kitchen & Spirits at 1839 Smith St. last week, said Autiello, there were three businesses with liquor licenses that weren’t operating for several months, including the former L.A. Baileys on Charles Street and The Neighbor’s Kitchen and Bar at 1449 Mineral Spring Ave., which is set to become a new restaurant. That’s their right, he said, to hold onto the license for a year, but there are three or four other restaurants operating now that can’t get such a license.
“It’s not fair to the people operating now that can’t get a liquor license,” he said.
Officials always tell prospective business owners that they can get a license when it becomes available, as they really don’t have a shot of success without that license, said Autiello. Many are taking a significant risk by investing serious money here in town.
If Michael Grieco, owner of the former Luca Music building, was to open up today, he said, he wouldn’t be able to have a liquor license.
Asked if the town might eventually remove limits or bump the threshold way up, Autiello said it’s time to explore all options.
“It’s worth looking into; we might have to at some point,” he said. “The question is how we might go up to.”
He said he doesn’t want people to be alarmed, as a BV license doesn’t mean they’ll get an entertainment license, and BV license holders have to serve food.
As he recalls, said Autiello, the town bumped up the number of BV licenses in 1993 from 31 to 33.
There was a time when these licenses had a value to them where business owners could sell them to someone else if their enterprise proved unsuccessful, but they are no longer allowed to sell to someone at another location.
There’s been talk about bumping the total up by five, 10, or having no limits at all, said Autiello, and legal counsel is reviewing options.
It was 2019 when The Breeze reported that a Centredale business owner actually wanted to see the town reduce its total liquor licenses, citing the impact of cheaper drinks in the area impacting longstanding businesses, and saying increased drinking impacts public safety.
Town Council members at that time responded that the number of licenses hadn’t increased in nearly two decades. They also said that increased competition isn’t a reason to limit licenses.
Though the council at the time declined to get involved in limiting total licenses, members, at Councilor Anthony Martone’s request, asked police to look at all local businesses to make sure they’re adhering to existing laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.