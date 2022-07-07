WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Board of Canvassers on Tuesday unanimously voted to invalidate the Democratic House District 49 Committee endorsement for candidate Alex Kithes.
With deadlines for endorsements now past, no one will get the official party backing in the race, members confirmed.
Kithes had submitted an endorsement sheet with the signatures of only two members of the committee, himself and his mom, Jennie Kithes, endorsing him as the Democratic candidate in the primary against Glenn Dusablon, for the right to face independent Jon Brien, but the Board of Canvassers cited rules, confirmed by the city solicitor, that at least three of five District 49 committee members have to sign off on an endorsement.
Kithes says he did not submit the endorsement paper believing that it would add up to as an actual endorsement, but instead turned it in at the advice of someone from the Secretary of State’s elections division in an attempt to follow the law.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Dusablon said he never received an invitation email from Kithes to him and other members at 12:57 a.m. on June 29 informing them of a 9 a.m. endorsement meeting on June 30 to be held at 153 Winter St., the apartment Kithes lives in at his family’s home.
Dusablon told the Board of Canvassers it was upsetting not to have been notified of the endorsement meeting, suggesting that Kithes excluded him because he’s the other candidate in the race. He said he received a text message from Kithes a half-hour before the meeting, but at that point, he was traveling to Connecticut.
“I definitely would have gone,” he said.
Kithes provided The Breeze with his email showing that all five members of the committee, including himself, his mom, Dusablon, Kenneth Finlay and Thomas Gray were all included on the email.
Dusablon said it’s possible the email went to his spam, as he typically reads all emails that come to his inbox.
Finlay, who was one of three members not present for the endorsement vote last Thursday, June 30, contacted Board of Canvassers Manager Michael Narducci by letter on July 4 to challenge the validity of the endorsement, citing among other reasons the fact that there was no quorum and that Kithes didn’t give proper notification as the “self-proclaimed” secretary of the committee.
Narducci said that with the state’s redistricting bill this year, district committees were abolished and the state chairperson appointed committees in their place.
Brien was at Tuesday’s meeting and had a number of questions for the board, including about who Kithes spoke with at the Secretary of State’s office who gave the advice to still file the paperwork with only two signatures on it and then leave it up to the local board. Brien said he once had a professor who emphasized the importance of avoiding even the appearance of impropriety, and that principle should have been followed here.
Narducci said he doesn’t believe Kithes did anything nefarious.
Kithes said there’s very little in state law on how these endorsement meetings are supposed to play out. He said anyone could have called a meeting to endorse, and he did it himself when it became apparent that no one else was going to, and with the understanding that he would probably lose the vote if everyone attended. He said it’s difficult to be sympathetic toward Dusablon, since his opponent had to have put his name in to even be considered for the committee and should have known what it entailed.
The State Democratic Committee does everything it can to keep progressives from being elected, Kithes said, including removing Janice Colerick from the committee even though she’s still in the district. He said he found the whole process of erasing the previous committees to be undemocratic.
Kithes said Finlay informed him upon receiving the invitation that he wasn’t available for the meeting the next day. Kithes said he reached out to all members throughout the day of the June 30 vote to try to find a time when they could meet to get more signatures. When he wasn’t able to do so, he submitted the paperwork by the deadline as suggested. It was a tight timeframe, he said, because he wanted to wait until after last week’s candidate filing deadline before doing endorsements.
(7) comments
Woonsocket tiny politics is awesome. People live 10 houses away from each other and don’t acknowledge the actual air smells like their cumulative filth. Literally. Y’all have become actors in your own comedy. Can’t wait to see how this plays out. Please continue.
Fortunately, Tom, there's always Florida to run to.
Nothing to see here. “Good government” candidate Kithes does the following:
1 - Sends out an email on June 29 at almost one-o'clock in the morning calling for a meeting “in accordance with state law” on June 30 at 9:00 a.m.
2 - schedules the meeting at his mother’s house at 153 Winter Street
3 - the only people who attended the meeting at his mother's house and voted on the "endorsement" was Mr. Kithes and his mother.
You can’t make this stuff up.
If anyone else pulled a stunt like this, Mr. Kithes would be howling at the moon, screaming that such actions “disenfranchised” the rest of the Committee and the other Candidates.
The more people get to know Mr. Kithes, the more they realize that he's not as advertised.
Alex Kithes is dangerous, dishonest and a rabble rouser .... Neither He , nor Marlene Guay nor Michelle Murray are qualified for office and would be detrimental to Woonsocket and Rhode Island .... A vote for any of these 3 will hurt us all !!!
Also, the district committee's usually select a chair and secretary when they are formed, was Glen unaware of that? Or, how the process worked? These committees meet on the fly within a day or two to make the endorsement between the time of declaration and signature gathering. Hasn't Glen run before? Is he not familiar with the process?
Velocifero,
What does your question / comment about the selection of a chair and secretary have to do with any of this?
Also, regarding your assertion of "meeting on the fly", all of the dates are known well in advance, leaving ample time to properly schedule a meeting with adequate notice.
Sending a meeting notice at one-o'clock in the morning on June 29 for a June 30 9:00 a.m. meeting at your mother's house is unacceptable under any and all circumstances. Hence the unanimous decision by the Board of Canvassers to invalidate Mr. and Mrs. Kithes' sneaky nonsense.
How is Marlene on the Committee if she's running in another race in another rep district? Was this an editor's error?
