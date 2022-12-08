WOONSOCKET – The City Council on Monday considered postponing action on approving full family health benefits for part-time Tax Assessor Elyse Paré after she skipped a planned property revaluation appeal session, but ultimately agreed to pass it.

Paré, according to interim Mayor Dan Gendron, had skipped the session over not having the full benefits yet, despite the fact that officials were in the process of approving them.

