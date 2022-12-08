WOONSOCKET – The City Council on Monday considered postponing action on approving full family health benefits for part-time Tax Assessor Elyse Paré after she skipped a planned property revaluation appeal session, but ultimately agreed to pass it.
Paré, according to interim Mayor Dan Gendron, had skipped the session over not having the full benefits yet, despite the fact that officials were in the process of approving them.
The council had previously granted first passage to the health benefits for the 19-hour assessor, but Councilor Jim Cournoyer said he had grown uncomfortable about the idea of approving them for final passage after hearing that Paré chose not to show up for the long-awaited appeal session with the Board of Assessment Review, as detailed by Gendron, forcing it to be canceled.
“I have a real problem with that,” said Cournoyer.
The city has a large backlog of tax assessment appeals, and when a meeting was finally scheduled, the assessor chose not to attend because she wasn’t satisfied with not yet having family health care, he said, even after choosing to take the job with single health care and an hourly rate of $70.
Cournoyer then asked Gendron if Paré has spent any time at City Hall since he became mayor on Oct. 6, and Gendron said no. Cournoyer said it’s “nuts” that Paré hasn’t even shown up briefly to give direction or have a conversation with staff. The city continues to use someone who doesn’t want to be full-time “or even close to” a full-time assessor as a “crutch,” he said, now three years into having no full-time assessor on staff.
Councilor David Soucy then warned that Paré is all the city has currently, and if it’s at a “precipice” on the property values issue, as shared by Gendron, he would hate to be responsible for losing the one person who’s doing any work on the issue. If she continues not doing the full job going forward, he said officials can deal with it at that point, but he didn’t want to put the city in jeopardy.
Gendron then agreed, saying he would have welcomed having Paré in City Hall for even part of the last two months to help Finance Director Christine Chamberland clear up some of the property assessment appeals backlog. The city can’t find a full-time assessor, said Gendron, and appeals continue to back up.
Councilor Roger Jalette then questioned whether Gendron can verify that she’s doing the work she’s being paid for, for time spent at home, and Gendron said no. Jalette said he would like to table the matter and let the next council being sworn in this week investigate further, saying he doesn’t think Paré “has earned the luxury” of a family insurance plan, as she “may or may not be doing the work for taxpayers.”
Councilor Valerie Gonzalez concurred that tabling might be the best option, so officials can determine whether she’s doing the work claimed.
Council President John Ward asked Chamberland about what Paré has been up to, and Chamberland said she wouldn’t have been able to get the tax bills out without her help, saying she’s responded to taxpayer challenges on their assessments and issued a round of denials on appeals.
Ward said no one is banging on Woonsocket’s door to be tax assessor, and as limited as what Paré offers is, and offensive as it is that she doesn’t show up to City Hall, it was probably in the city’s best interest, and he would support it reluctantly. He said this is an “offensive and revolting” situation, but he thinks he knows why the city continues to have turnover in the assessor’s office, and that’s because of interference and a harsh working environment.
Under the city’s code of ordinances, said Ward, health care is not allowed for someone working less than 30 hours, so the council needed to pass the ordinance waiving the requirements.
Responding to Chamberland saying that she needs someone to go to such as Paré for the big questions, Soucy said everyone would feel pretty badly if they lost the one person working on the assessments situation.
“I think you should pass it,” Gendron interjected. “Give it second passage, give her health care, and move on.”
Cournoyer said he had wanted to force a discussion on the matter, but he was OK with passing the benefits. He said Woonsocket clearly needs someone more committed to the job.
Jalette made the motion to table, but there was no second, and the council then voted 5-1 in favor of approving the benefits.
Cournoyer on Monday again reiterated that the city’s issues with tax assessments this year were not related to the council’s unanimous decision to go with Vision Government Solutions for the revaluation. The council was never provided with the data it needed for a “fixable and solvable” situation, he said, and adding nearly $500,000 to the budget was only fixing an “election year budget.” There were “levers to be moved and played with” for fairer assessments that wouldn’t hurt owners of multi-family homes, he said, “but you can’t do that when you’re flying blind.”
During Monday’s meeting, Gendron recounted his activities while in office during Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt’s absence and during his years on the council, including a new police contract, new police chief’s contract, and new water treatment plant. Being in City Hall as mayor gave him a much different perspective on the city’s inner workings, he said, thanking the directors who jumped in to help him and keep him from floundering.
Woonsocket has a serious problem compounded by the lack of a full-time assessor, said Gendron, and it will be up to the returning administration and new council to address “monumental issues ahead.” The city is currently operating with many violations, he said, including a 2022 tax roll that is not certified or signed by the assessor. Two very qualified assessor candidate backed out of the job, he said, due to fear over the “conditions looming” in the department. He said he wanted to brace the council for what’s coming because he didn’t think the council was ever updated on the seriousness of the problem.
Among other accomplishments, he listed the purchase of All Saints Church, selling off the former middle school, finally getting water bills mailed out, reopening City Hall to pre-pandemic status, and working with the council to help the city’s unhoused residents with the return of the hotel voucher program.
The police contract that ultimately led to removal of Baldelli-Hunt from office was an unfortunate situation, he said, but could have been avoided. Police deserved the benefits in the negotiated contract, and they’re now being paid fairly, he said. Similarly, a new three-year contract with the police chief was also accomplished after the chief worked for years without the required contract.
Gendron and Ward both gave lengthy thanks to various outgoing council members for their work, including Gendron calling Jalette a “defender of senior citizens,” Denise Sierra an “animal lover and business lover” who fought for the causes she believed in and authored legislation to eliminate liquor license fees during pandemic, thanking Cournoyer for his “tenacity and integrity” on budgets and finances for the benefit of residents and taxpayers, and Ward for his insight, perspective, integrity and wisdom that comes from years in municipal government.
He also thanked Soucy and Gonzalez, saying one of their greatest accomplishments together was signing off on the police contract.
Gendron urged the new council to be independent thinkers who ask questions and demand answers, saying he’ll continue to be available as needed.
Ward praised the work of Solicitor John DeSimone and departing council members, thanking Jalette for always working for the people other council members don’t often hear or see, Cournoyer for his financial acumen and work on budgets, sometimes taking harsh or hard positions, but also helping him along the way, Sierra for her passion on things she believes in and expressing ideas strongly and clearly, with dignity, and Gendron for his hard work on behalf of the city, and for being both passionate and compassionate in also caring about “different voices” that weren’t always heard.
He said he hopes to see ally council members return after they take the next two years off.
At Monday’s meeting, Cournoyer urged the next council against making “knee-jerk” changes to what some have referred to as an antiquated city charter, saying the document did its job in creating a mechanism with proper process for responding when an elected official doesn’t do the right thing.
Rhonda Charron, the elections worker previously rebuked by the Board of Canvassers for actions during the election, where she ran a write-in campaign for Sierra against Baldelli-Hunt, said she wore black clothing to Monday’s meeting because she felt badly that the city is “going to die” with no one left on the council to advocate for the people. She said she has a $500,000 house, “from what I understand,” but she can’t raise rents because she has tenants who deal drugs. She thanked outgoing council members for doing their work, saying they did their job in holding Baldelli-Hunt accountable. She told the outgoing council members and Ward that she got them a small gift, then turning to Soucy and Gonzalez and telling them that she got them coal. She then complained that the city still hasn’t managed to pay its poll workers.
Fellow Sierra write-in supporter Estelle Bubble also told council members that they did their job, saying she too is still waiting for her poll worker check, so she can do her Christmas shopping.
