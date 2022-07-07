WOONSOCKET – Plenty of candidates are at least initially planning a run for a City Council or local General Assembly seat, after filing declaration papers last week.
This year’s slate of candidates, for the most part, represents stark differences on ideologies and personalities, giving Woonsocket voters clear choices depending on where they stand.
For School Committee, where races across the state and country have drawn more candidates than usual because of national hot-button issues related to curriculum, not nearly as many candidates are joining the fray as some expected, with six filing declaration papers seeking one of five seats.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt will go unopposed in the fall elections, after no one filed declaration papers to challenge her.
For City Council, a deep primary field is expected if everyone submits their nomination papers by a July 14 deadline, with 15 candidates needing to be pared down to 14 for the general election. Former members and familiar faces Garrett Mancieri and Christopher Beauchamp are among those seeking a return to the board, along with all current members and several newcomers.
Incumbent Council President Daniel Gendron, along with Councilors David Soucy, Valerie Gonzalez, Roger Jalette, Denise Sierra, John Ward and James Cournoyer all filling paperwork by last week’s deadline. Declared challengers include Scott McKee, Benjamin Shatraw. Shannon Ross, Brian Thompson, Elizabeth McGraw, and Michael Disney, formerly Michael Moniz, according to the Board of Canvassers.
District 49 is widely viewed as the most intriguing race on the city’s General Assembly docket, with former State Rep. Jon Brien being endorsed by departing District 49 Rep. Steven Lima, a Democrat, against the primary winner between either former City Councilor Alexander Kithes, a progressive Democrat who has battled with other elected leaders in the city over many issues, or Democrat Glenn Dusablon, a resident of the North Smithfield portion of District 49, who will try to take down Kithes in the primary.
District 50 Rep. Steven Casey is the only local candidate other than Baldelli-Hunt not to have an opponent in this year’s elections.
Marlene Guay, who previously ran alongside Kithes for City Council under the progressive R.I. Political Cooperative banner, is challenging incumbent and moderate Democrat Robert Phillips in House District 51.
A rare local Republican primary would feature Craig Lacouture and David Slavin running for the right to challenge incumbent Democrat Melissa Murray in Senate District 24, which covers parts of Woonsocket and North Smithfield.
Republican Jonathan Resendes filed paperwork to challenge Democrat Roger Picard in Senate District 20.
For School Committee, all five current members, including Chairperson Paul Bourget and members Donald Burke, Amie Costa, Lynn Kapiskas and Alan Leclaire, all declared to run again. They’re joined by newcomer Michelle Sztabor, a mother whose children are grown but who has personal experience with public, private, and homeschooling. Sztabor said she lost her job as a medical technologist with Miriam Hospital because she refused to comply with the hospital’s vaccine mandate.
A lifelong resident and Mount St. Charles Academy graduate, she said she got to the point in her life where she just wanted to get involved and give back to the community.
“I’m passionate about good curriculum that does its job,” she said, adding that curriculum these days goes a “lot of different directions” and she wants to find out more about how it’s decided on and what it’s doing. When her children were growing up, said Sztabor, she didn’t have time to get involved in this way, but she now has the time to do so and to represent other people who are too busy raising their own children.
Sztabor said people are frustrated that the curriculum isn’t doing enough to teach children properly in reading, writing, and math, but she doesn’t know enough currently about the curriculum to be able to spell out other concerns with it. She acknowledged that she could be wrong about some things, but wants to learn.
On her theories related to why she’s the only one challenging current members, she said it’s a scary time to put oneself out there, and many people will talk about their concerns but never get involved.
The Woonsocket area and Rhode Island is in deep trouble if Alex Kithes or Marlene Guay are somehow elected ... NEITHER is fit for office !!!
