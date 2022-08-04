WOONSOCKET – There are more than 130 homes in the Woonsocket area that still have lead pipe service lines, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency states that there is an estimated number of 6 to 10 million lead service lines in the country.
In a news release July 22, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt announced an award through the Congressionally Directed Spending Program of $775,000 for water service lead removal and fire hydrant painting. The mayor also mentioned that the award would replace the plan to use $541,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, freeing up that money for other projects.
Work on the pipes and hydrants is expected to happen this summer and into the fall.
Devra Levy, community organizer at the Childhood Lead Action Project in Providence, has been advocating in the state of Rhode Island for many years. Levy said that in the beginning, a lot of the work was focused on creating legislation which was successful for the state.
“A lot of the work we do is raising awareness and pushing laws to be enforced,” she said.
Levy said she and the Childhood Lead Action Project have been working in Woonsocket specifically for the past couple of years with the Woonsocket Community Coalition.
She and the Childhood Lead Action Project are the first ones to follow up with landlords who are given a violation for lead in their homes, working with the city to send out flyers with water bills.
Levy and other advocates say they want to see full lead pipe replacement, and it’s exciting to hear of this new money coming to the city.
Woonsocket has the Lead Hazard Reduction Program. The city was awarded $4 million to fund lead remediation work in 2019. Some requirements for residents to meet the criteria to be eligible for the program include meeting income standards and being up to date with taxes, according to Program Director Joe Ferri.
The loans given to landlords and homeowners are 100 percent forgivable after five years. Ferri said that the program’s goal is to tackle as many as 50 units a year for three and a half years, and unfortunately one-fifth of all people who apply are able to get through.
Right now, this program only covers homes with detectable lead paint from the inside and outside, and if they are built in or before 1978. But Woonsocket has also been sure to follow up with lead inspection when any sort of complaint is filed to check on an updated lead certificate.
According to a U.S. Government Accountability Office report, people of color, renters and families in poverty are more likely to live in homes serviced by lead pipes and have their health adversely impacted, and many from those groups are working toward better outcomes.
During the Woonsocket City Council Meeting on July 25, the council addressed the matter of removing the project from the city’s approved budget. Councilor James Cournoyer made a motion to approve the removal, but requested more information after confirming the $775,000 award from Planning Director Michael Debroisse.
“The program we applied for was the repainting of fire hydrants, and also to secure money to help residents change their lead water services from the curb stop to the foundation,” said Debroisse.
“I will be supporting this because there’s certainly other areas where we can spend that money,” said Cournoyer.
