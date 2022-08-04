WOONSOCKET – There are more than 130 homes in the Woonsocket area that still have lead pipe service lines, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency states that there is an estimated number of 6 to 10 million lead service lines in the country.

In a news release July 22, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt announced an award through the Congressionally Directed Spending Program of $775,000 for water service lead removal and fire hydrant painting. The mayor also mentioned that the award would replace the plan to use $541,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, freeing up that money for other projects.

