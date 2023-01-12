It was 1 a.m. last Friday night into Saturday. After three full days and, count ‘em, 15 sets of nominations and roll call votes, the nightmare of electing a speaker of the house had finally come to an end. For the small number of Americans who had stayed up to watch to the completion and to hear Republican Kevin McCarthy celebrate his worn-down win, eyes rolled as new Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries relentlessly plowed on with his own moment. Rather than a traditionally gracious quick transition and transfer of the gavel, time stood still as Jeffries put his Democratic flag in the ground. He spoke of last year’s perceived legislative successes, the unanimity of the party, the projection of coming ambiguity.
Some 15 long minutes had passed and through a building battle of cheers and jeers, with the speaker nominee standing helplessly to the side of the rostrum, Jeffries gave his preacher styled alphabetically alliterated big finish:
“House Democrats will always put American values over autocracy. Benevolence over bigotry. The Constitution over the cult. Democracy over demagogues. Economic opportunity over extremism. Freedom over fascism, Governing over gaslighting. Hopefulness over hatred. Inclusion over isolation, Justice over judicial overreach. Knowledge over kangaroo courts, Liberty over limitation. Maturity over Mar-a-Lago. Normalcy over negativity. Opportunity over obstruction, People over politics. Quality of life issues over QAnon. Reason over racism. Substance over slander. Triumph over tyranny. Understanding over ugliness. Voting rights over voter suppression. Working families over the well connected. Xenial over xenophobia. Yes we can, over you can’t do it. And zealous representation over zero sum confrontation.”
Then, following with a few cursory notes on the nominee’s life, Jeffries finally relented and handed over the gavel.
It was an uncomfortable but bold display that effectively punctuated the tenure of Democratic majority, tortured the new Republican majority for the chaos it brought to the process, and left the country with a memorable and easy ideological reference for 2024.
The same script
Meanwhile, with America clinging to status of leading the free world, and imitation being the highest form of flattery, we only have to look to Brazil to celebrate the latest iteration.
Just two years from our own Jan. 6 attack on the capitol, supporters of the closely ousted conservative leader there claimed a stolen election and did the same.
And as a further example for democracies, rather than completing an unfinished process for accountability, our new majority in the House of Representatives plans to have hearings that will rekindle the election denial claim and flip the focus from the sin of the insurrection to investigating the law enforcement investigators.
Saving a life and a sport?
Condolences to Patriot nation on missing the playoffs. Needing a final win to get in last Sunday, New England had to play perfect football. The spiritual headwinds in Buffalo for Damar Hamlin, including two kickoff runbacks for touchdowns, proved insurmountable.
It was a week of intense prayer for the fallen Bills defensive back. The best of care from quick reacting training and medical personnel on the field and at the Cincinnati hospital seemingly not only saved the player’s life, but perhaps even the fate of the league itself. Already a tough season for concussions, had this still somewhat unexplained event the week before that caused an unprecedented in=game postponement ended in loss of life, who knows where the American psyche would be for its modern past-time.
So, deep breath, and while wishing you a very Happy New Year, pardon me for yelling, GO GIANTS!
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.