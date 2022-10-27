Designed for Rhode Islanders who can’t or won’t clear their calendar on Nov. 8, “early voting” began on Oct. 19 and runs straight through to Monday, Nov. 7.
The concept is to make elections more accessible and user friendly. It’s easy. Should you want to exercise this option, simply check your local board of canvassers during business hours and bring the proper ID.
It does seem that the early voter, combined with traditional absentee and the pandemic-made popular mail voter, is more inclined to be a more conscientious decision-maker.
It’s the mindless wanderer on election day who remains the one to be worried about.
I’ve always been a quality over quantity election advocate. Meaning, an “informed voter” has more to offer the democracy than those who are encouraged to stumble in or are dragged to the ballot table with barely a clue.
Perhaps by expanding an active election day to a season, we create more purposeful prep time for informed choices.
Speaking of, there’s plenty to chew on in this election.
The race for governor is unique and contentious. We have a Democrat appointed incumbent thrown into the fire 18 months ago, who was elected twice to the on-deck circle as lieutenant governor. And we have a nearly completely self-funded multi-millionaire Republican challenger who has lived here for about the same amount of time.
Gov. Dan McKee (disclaimer: who I have publicly supported) battled through an exhausting five-candidate primary, took a breath, then began facing daily attacks from Ashley Kalus. She’s carried the fight to him with a daily stream of mostly unresearched ideas packaged with incessant and unsubstantiated personal attacks claiming corruption and incompetence. He’s responded in part with a “you’re not from here” ad, which makes the point at the risk of voter insult.
Polls in recent weeks have shown McKee up by comfortable double digits, but the challenger has harnessed the media’s built-in titillation to cover a close race.
While the First District congressional race was over before it started and will return David Cicilline to Washington, the purple Second District is a likely down-to-the-wire contest and provides a fascinating change of pace and plenty of national attention impacting the balance of power in the nation’s capital.
Allan Fung, former Cranston mayor and two-time governor candidate, has come into his own and finessed his Republican brand to encourage 25 percent of Democrats to contemplate crossing over, providing a single-digit lead in every poll. But don’t count State Treasurer Seth Magaziner out just yet. Blue votes tend to come home on election day. Their first television debate on Channel 12 was major league and there are two more on-air exchanges to come, enough to keep voters calculating all the way to the end.
Down-ballot statewide races are still possibly competitive for lieutenant governor, featuring appointed incumbent Democrat Sabina Matos and Republican Aaron Guckian, and for state treasurer, featuring Democrat James Diossa and Republican James Lathrop.
And there’s is plenty of drama on the local level, where so many taxpayer dollars and quality of life are at stake.
You have the option to make an early choice right now.
But may I ask you take the time to dig in to the ballot and arrive at your election day of choice feeling “well informed.”
You’ll walk away not only having exercised your constitutional right, but with homework done, you will likely feel even better knowing you made a serious contribution to the outcome.
Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
After getting a massive tax increase, i voted for an overhaul of the Woonsocket City Council.
