Designed for Rhode Islanders who can’t or won’t clear their calendar on Nov. 8, “early voting” began on Oct. 19 and runs straight through to Monday, Nov. 7.

The concept is to make elections more accessible and user friendly. It’s easy. Should you want to exercise this option, simply check your local board of canvassers during business hours and bring the proper ID.

Tags

(1) comment

James Peters
James Peters

After getting a massive tax increase, i voted for an overhaul of the Woonsocket City Council.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.