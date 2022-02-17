Allan Fung is in.
The former Cranston mayor and two-time candidate for governor announced this week on social media the opening of an exploratory committee for a run for the second district congressional seat soon to be left open by long-time incumbent Jim Langevin, who is taking a pass on re-election.
His opening statement:
“I’m back.”
The rest of his narrative was predictable, commenting on the contentious nature of Washington politics and how we need a problem solver rather than a partisan actor.
So, Fung will first square off with Burrillville State Sen. Jessica De La Cruz and fellow Cranstonian and former State Rep. Bob Lancia, who lost to Langevin in the 2020 general election with 41 percent of the vote. They will compete for the hearts and minds of a projected tiny pool of about a combined 20,000 Republican and some unaffiliated voters, many of whom want to hear a ratification of our former president and a tamped down review of the events of Jan. 6.
Prediction here is that De La Cruz is more comfortable going there on a suicide mission to win the primary while Fung is not. He will have to weave his way as close to that edge of that support while keeping his mind fixed on the November general election, which will be a completely different audience. Likely Democratic primary winner Seth Magaziner will be listening for any pro-Trump sentiment echoed on the GOP side and pounce come the general election.
The Democrats have no picnic either dealing with lingering COVID, inflation, internal struggle on Build Back Better, Russia and China for the balance of the year.
While the re-election of incumbent first district Congressman David Cicilline is a mere formality, the chance for a Republican win in the second district is real. It will be considered a key national race.
It would behoove Alan Fung to remember that and humbly navigate the issues, rather than making it about himself and his grand return to a campaign.
Because these days political hero worship lives and dies exclusively with Donald Trump.
While the surging PC Friars were moving up the national rankings to number 8 at press time for this column and were poised for perhaps their most historic home game with rival Villanova, there was an even higher rating being touted out of the governor’s office on Monday.
Rhode Island rose to the number one position in the country for the population known as “fully vaccinated,” defined as two shots.
Now granted, that may not rock the Dunk, but it does support the relief issued last week for public masking in that building and everywhere in the state.
As we near the March 4 start date for local decisions on school masking, there will be more computations to consider.
The Rhode Island Department of Health will be issuing “guidance” to the districts on matters of community infection rates and percentage of students vaccinated.
Urban districts are worried that low student vaccination rates will negate or delay the move to maskless classrooms, while suburban and rural districts will lean on higher performance in that category as a basis for a green light to see the smiles of kids again.
Urgent state and local on the ground vaccination outreach are needed in the cities now more than ever.
We all seem to agree that ending student masking will improve the students’ psychological health and academic performance. Leaving the urban kids behind will no doubt deepen their outcomes deficit.
If we think we have two Rhode Islands now, without equity for mask relief, we ain’t seen nuthin yet.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
