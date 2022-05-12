In the 2022 Rhode Island race for governor, Democrats challenging Dan McKee in the primary must be hoping that the self-financed Republican candidate can get her act together and become the foil.
Ashley Kalus is the newcomer to statewide politics who set up shop in the state when her company was awarded a statewide contract for COVID vaccination. In a hard to follow weird twist, her term of service was cut short by the Department of Health reportedly for operational concerns and the two parties are in mediation to resolve finality.
Just weeks after her company’s work was abbreviated, she formally announced her candidacy for governor.
She placed a half-million dollars into her campaign account, saying she would spend as much as necessary to win. She’s reportedly already invested six figures in radio and TV ads, the latter showing her hitting the punching bag, the “fighter” candidate reminiscing about her glory days Massachusetts Golden Gloves boxing career.
On the campaign trail, she’s now wailing away on McKee.
Take for instance this past weekend on NBC 10’s “Ten News Conference” with reserve host Tamara Sacharczyk.
Kalus was asked whether her vaccination contract conflict with the DOH would be troublesome should she be elected governor given she would have to work with that department. She suggested that the recent turnover in its leadership resolves that, and then, in a clumsy turn in the conversation, she said, “In terms of working with McKee, let’s talk about the current governor if you’d like ... Gina Raimondo didn’t talk to him for a year, his chief of staff had to resign, his DMV director was under investigation, he is handing out contracts and bonuses in order to get votes, and he’s under FBI investigation, so I don’t think I’m going to have to work with him, I plan to be governor.”
Notwithstanding that in no scenario would she as a new governor be working with the defeated governor, she has practiced some punch lines and to date remains largely unchallenged by the media.
For instance, isn’t the Raimondo cold shoulder due to her own sensitivity over COVID small business disbursement concerns and her communication shut down to protect the confidentiality of her move to Washington?
Is the resignation of Chief of Staff Tony Silva a reflection on the governor himself or his long-time friend for bringing unknown personal real estate baggage to the job?
Wasn’t DMV Director Bud Craddock a Raimondo appointee inherited by McKee, and didn’t’ McKee ask for the investigation of his landlord prostitution problem?
In resolving long-time expired employee contracts, is a one-time stipend for unionized employees a way to avoid long-term multipliers on salary and pension obligations, a money saver to the taxpayer?
And what do we actually know about the media-reported FBI interest in the ILO education contract?
Kalus, in the first public meeting of governor candidates last week sponsored by RIPEC, showed that she has little grip on some key issues that were presented. So, answers to the above questions would likely be fleeting.
But, if she is going to be raining uncontested haymakers on the ground and potentially on the air, the Democrats, Nellie Gorbea, Matt Brown and Helena Buonnano Foulkes, would just as soon draft off her attacks.
For every dollar Kalus might spend early in the season in a revenge campaign on McKee, for the Democrats, it’s a dollar saved and less soul sold.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
Unfortunately, Mr. Yorke, uncontested haymakers are de rigueur these days, and practically no one cares. Say whatever you want, exaggerate, prevaricate, outright lie (the bigger the better) and it's considered business as usual. And your supporters eat it up!
