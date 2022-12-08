PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising the public through a press release of a recent data breach of protected health information.

Between July 28, 2022, and Oct. 20, 2022, a link to a spreadsheet was accidentally included in emails sent by RIDOH staff. The file contained information about people receiving food box deliveries while in COVID-19 isolation or quarantine. This file contained information for approximately 8,800 people. The people listed in this spreadsheet are being notified directly of this breach through postal mail. Anyone who was impacted by this breach will receive a letter from RIDOH by Dec. 20.

