My wife Bernadet did not introduce me to poetry as much as she, through her love of the art form, helped me appreciate it. Over the 47 years that we have been married, we have watched America and the world change. That change was often best articulated and memorialized in the words and ways poets and songwriters first put it on the page and then released it to the universe where it could be shared by the authors with the peoples of the world.
In late August, I went home to celebrate my mother’s 97th birthday. It was a grand and special occasion not only because more than 100 family members and friends had gathered to honor her, it was also a time for a community of people, four generations of people, to reflect on the travails, triumphs, and trailblazing acts of courage that my mother has been witness to along with the stories of how her parents, and grandparents and even great-grandparents had somehow managed to survive in a country that had been so hostile to our very existence. It was a time for all present to laugh and hug and play with children and eat our fill of the foods we love. It was also a time to take in the lyrics to Clara Ward’s remarkable Civil Rights/Gospel song “How I Got Over.”
“My soul looks back and wonders how I got over.”
The conversations were rich and wonderful as they moved between the horrors of Black people’s centuries of enslavement in America and the terror of the Nightriders, lynching, Jim Crow and systematic disenfranchisement, oppression and historic misrepresentation and neglect. As a family of elders and our descendants, we are actively engaged in never forgetting the long journey we have made to commemorate a 97-year-old true Queen. We will not forget, and as a family, we won’t let this country forget our story, despite ridiculous efforts by some political figures to whitewash or ignore the truth of U.S. history.
Note to the misguided: “We can handle the truth. Just ask my mother.”
But there is another part to the conversations that dealt with the college grads in our family, the new homeowners, honorable military service, Barack and Michelle Obama, my father and mother’s furious commitment to the Civil Rights Movement, and how we have been able to hold fast to our humanity.
We also talked about the sacrifices our family and Black people, most though not all, have made to honor and preserve the American democracy. Though Black people have had cause many times, we have never stormed the Capitol or sent fake electors to overturn the results of an election.
To return to where I began, poetry and songs have a special place in the arts and in my heart, especially when I am in search of life-energy, solace, my voice, or the truth.
Suggested reading: “Still I Rise,” by Maya Angelou (1928 –2014)
