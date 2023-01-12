I love books.
Those are three words that teenage me would have never imagined writing, however, in the last few years, it has become a reality.
I didn’t grow up in a family of avid book readers. Throughout high school, I hated most books we were assigned to read – the “Odyssey” and anything by Shakespeare made me cringe and want to cry. “Cider House Rules” was one of the only exceptions. I was captivated by the book from the moment I opened it. The feeling I had when I finished the book was inexplicable. My brain was flooded with ideas, thoughts, and questions. I loved how it made me feel to love the book.
The first book I ever purchased for leisure reading was “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” during my first year of college. I was a massive fan of the movies and could not wait to know what happened next, so reading the books was a no-brainer. That summer, I read the majority of the series and more. Suddenly I realized that, unlike high-school assignments, I had the opportunity to choose my books this time.
The truth is, in our country, most people don’t make reading for pleasure a habit. This occurs for many reasons, including underperforming literacy rates, inequitable access to libraries or resources, and increased time spent watching television or online. In fact, according to the 2019 Time Use Survey by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average American consumed about 16 minutes per day reading, which is a decrease from 23 minutes in 2004. Interestingly, according to Globe English Editing, Millennials are the “bookworm” generation across the globe, as they consume more books and have higher literacy rates than older generations.
While reading for pleasure continues to decrease, the global pandemic impacted many, including myself, as to how and when we consume books. During the first two years of the pandemic, the sale of books increased exponentially, and many people relied on reading for pleasure to get through the difficulties of the lockdown. In addition to purchasing physical books, data showed younger people utilizing their local libraries and using audiobooks. I was one of those people. In early 2021, I learned I could borrow audiobooks from my library at no cost, which was life-changing. That year, six out of the 13 books I read were audiobooks. This past year, as my work commute increased and I began consuming more audiobooks, only six of the 23 books I read were physical books.
I’ve recently had the opportunity to share this love of reading with some of my friends, among whom we can share book recommendations and swap books we love. I’ve realized that, in some ways, sharing with someone a book you love feels like sharing a tiny part of yourself. Some of the most interesting, complex, and hilarious conversations with my friends connect to the books we’ve read. We share things we learned that touched us, scared us, or inspired us. We’ve discussed how the stories resemble our lives or how much they taught us about other cultures and experiences.
As you read this, consider taking a trip to your local library or bookstore and picking up a book (or renting an audiobook!). Ask your friends, family, or local librarian, or go online for a recommendation. Let others share a piece of their heart with you, as you can go and do the same later.
Marcela Betancur is the proud daughter of Colombian immigrants and currently serves as the director of the Latino Policy Institute at RWU.
The opinions expressed in this column are solely the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of the Latino Policy Institute or Roger Williams University.
