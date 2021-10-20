PAWTUCKET – Friends of the Pawtucket Library will hold a book sale on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the library, 13 Summer St.
Hardcover books and large paperbacks are priced three for $1 or 50 cents each. Small paperbacks and children’s paperbacks are priced at five for $1 or 25 cents each. Audiobooks, CDs and DVDs are 50 cents each.
Any items not sold on Saturday will be available from Monday, Oct. 25 to Saturday, Oct. 30 for $2 a bag. The bag will be provided.
For more information, call 401-725-3714.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.