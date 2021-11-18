People start asking me when our annual Holiday Gift Guide is coming out shortly after Halloween. It’s no joke that this magazine insert has become one of the most popular things we do, and while I’ll always be partial to the newspaper side, I can admit that I eat it up too.
Back in 2016, when Tom Ward introduced our first Holiday Gift Guide, he declared that it was a hard-to-miss “72 pages of glossy Christmas dreams,” and while that description made me smile a bit at the time, it’s true that the dreams of our hardworking local merchants are resting on how you choose to spend your gift-giving dollars.
This year we’ve added more local stories and content than in any previous gift guide, part of our local company’s effort to keep adding more and more value for readers and advertisers.
So read through, please enjoy what we’ve put together, but also pay careful attention to how you might use this publication to make your community a stronger place. Local businesses need us more than ever, not out of charity or guilt to help them survive, but out of an understanding that we can both support them and help ourselves with great products and services all at once.
Our motto at The Breeze is “making our communities stronger by telling their stories,” and a huge part of those stories involves the businesses that operate here. When you find an advertiser or three to support, it makes this local news publication a stronger resource in those communities.
Ethan Shorey
Valley Breeze Editor
