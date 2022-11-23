Elyse Major of Smithfield is the editor-in-chief of Providence Media’s four magazines: Providence Monthly, The Bay Magazine, SO Rhode Island, and Hey Rhody.
She has been in the position for four and a half years and states, “It’s my dream job. I love it so much.”
She says that she has a continual and unquenchable desire to dive into the next project she is about to tackle.
“I’m always following that publishing lust forward,” she declared in a recent interview.
It all began for her after graduating from Rhode Island College where she majored in English and had youthful ambitions of creating screenplays and possibly writing children’s books.
“I began reading Better Homes and Gardens, though, and I couldn’t stop,” she says. She also found that she was captivated by other similar publications, such as Romantic Homes.
“The writing was so succinct and so compelling,” she explains.
Her interest in these magazines helped fuel a passion for writing about crafts, home décor, valuable hacks for remodeling and repurposing things, as well as creative ways to develop unusual perspectives on furnishings, space utilization, and imaginative use of offbeat materials and objects.
At the outset of her career, the kind of employment opportunities that were available led her in another direction, and her first job turned out to be in advertising and public relations for First Federal Savings Bank in Swansea, Mass.
Yet her enthusiasm for what has come to be known as lifestyle journalism kept on growing, and after a time she developed her own online blog called “Tinkered Treasures,” which garnered her a good deal of attention and a following.
Her perspective was distinctive. Among other things, she embraced the idea of the shabby chic style.
“The kids could stand on the kitchen table, and it didn’t matter,” she asserts, describing the outlook embodied by the concept.
Now in her 50s, she and her husband, Jeff, met while they were students at Rhode Island College. They have two sons, Jonah, 22, and Ethan, 20. Both are students at the University of Rhode Island.
She confides that when she and Jeff began their family, she wanted to be a stay-at-home mom, so she took a position as a communications consultant with Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, which allowed her to do that.
In that role she also wrote and produced segments for broadcast media. At the same time, she stepped up her freelance writing about the various types of crafts and the ingenious application and re-use of unusual materials.
She characterizes her specialization by pointing out that she is always on the alert for story ideas and opportunities that illuminate creative approaches to crafts and lifestyle techniques. During the pandemic, she returned to her blog, which had become somewhat static.
“I began blogging again about how to make crafts from the recycling bin,” she says with a smile. “You know, imaginative creations from paper clips, tin cans, and bottle caps and the like.”
“I walk into a store, and look around at the merchandise, and I’m smitten, and I think there’s a story, oh there’s another story, and another one.”
She says that her natural instinct is to process her inspirations from the craftsperson’s vantage point. For example, when someone challenged her to write about the mask-wearing controversy during the Covid lockdown, she immediately thought, “why not write about making the masks and how to improve them, and what materials to use, and so on.”
The point of view she has developed led her to write two books and collaborate on a third. “Tinkered Treasures” and “Seaside Tinkered Treasures” were published in 2013 and 2014 respectively.
Then with Charlotte Rivers she co-authored “I Modify Ikea,” which came out in 2016. That book has also been released under slightly different titles in Australia, South Korea, and France.
In addition, Elyse has won awards from the Rhode Island Press Association, written for Yankee Magazine, is a regular contributor to Country Sampler Farmhouse Style magazine, has been a presenter for the Country Living Fair in Rhinebeck, New York, led workshops at the Blithewold Mansion in Bristol, and held book signings across the country. She has also developed blog posts for Laura Ashley USA.
Since 2021, she has been co-president of the Rhode Island Press Association along with Valley Breeze Editor Ethan Shorey, and they helped launch the return of High School Journalism Day and other initiatives. She is an abiding advocate for print media, believing that it still holds a vital place in the media ecosystem.
Born in Minnesota, she has lived in different parts of the country, including New Jersey. She and her family moved to Southern New England, and she began college at UMass Dartmouth, but she transferred to RIC. “I loved my time at Rhode Island College,” she said.
“I moved a lot growing up. I think because I’m a Rhode Island transplant that’s why I love it so much here. I have no baggage. Just love.”
She and Jeff moved to the Esmond section of Smithfield in 2006. They wanted their children to have the opportunity to be in the same school system from kindergarten through high school, and to experience the stability that entails, and that’s how it worked out.”
“The school system lured us here,” she said, adding, “The family had come to town to pick apples, and I just loved it. Moving to Smithfield was a great moment. I really love the town. In the summers my boys and I went to Georgiaville Pond every day. Deerfield Park is wonderful. We love where we live. Everybody’s got a little Cape. No pretensions. No McMansions. It’s a great little town. It’s perfect.”
Pausing for a moment of introspection, she concludes “Obviously, I like to look at the positive side of things, for sure.”
