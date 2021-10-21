CUMBERLAND – The Other Worlds Book Club will meet next at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 6:30 p.m. The book to be discussed is “The Big Over Easy: A Nursery Crime” by Jasper Fforde.
Copies of the book are available at the circulation desk for check out. Registration is not required. The group meets in person at the library, and attendees who are not fully vaccinated will be required to social distance and wear masks during the session.
For more information, contact Aaron Coutu at 401-333-2552, ext. 2, or email acoutu@cumberlandlibrary.org.
