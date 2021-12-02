WOONSOCKET – The magic is back this holiday season as the Blackstone Valley Polar Express returns to One Depot Square in Woonsocket for an event sure to be filled with childhood nostalgia.
Based on the classic children’s story “The Polar Express” by Chris Van Allsburg, the local event features a 90-minute train ride to view the North Pole filled with singing, games, a reading of the “The Polar Express,” and a visit from Santa. The conductor will punch everyone’s special golden tickets and every child will receive a silver bell.
“What we strive to do is bring ‘The Polar Express’ story to life,” James Toomey, director of marketing for the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council, told The Breeze. “It’s a lot of holiday fun.” After canceling the annual tradition last year due to COVID-19, “we’re excited to get back on the train,” Toomey said. “We’re grateful to be such a part of people’s holiday traditions.”
New this year, Toomey said, is an expansion of the experience outside of the depot, featuring photo opportunities with the characters, a new stage show, and more fun opportunities. Visitors will spend more time outdoors and less time inside the station.
Photo backdrops, activities, the gift shop, and more will take place under a new 30-by-80-foot tent outside of the depot, almost twice the size of the space inside the building.
A new stage show will be orchestrated by Emily Luther, John Guevremont, and students from Mount Saint Charles Academy, who will go through the introduction of the beloved Christmas story.
Masks will be required on the train this year, organizers said. While wearing pajamas is not a requirement, it’s pretty much expected, Bob Billington, executive director of BVTC, said.
This part of Woonsocket “makes the most perfect setting for this,” he said. “If Christmas is your season, you want to be a part of this.”
After the trip, people can take photos with Santa inside the train depot.
For people who have visited in the past, Toomey said they can still expect the same high quality entertainment and service.
“There are new surprises,” Billington said. “We can’t give everything away.”
While the event is geared toward children, it’s not just for them, Toomey said. The book was published in 1985 and many people who grew up with it, now adults, come to enjoy the event. “It’s growing even more and more,” he said. “The audience is anyone who likes holiday fun.”
Toomey joked that Billington, who plays the conductor, is “probably on more than a couple of people’s holiday mantles (in photos).”
“It’s been great to see the response to this. People are looking (forward) to being back on the train,” he added. “We’re really encouraged by that.”
The trips run on weekends through Dec. 19. For more, visit www.blackstonevalleypolarexpress.com .
