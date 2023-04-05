PAWTUCKET – In the shadow of the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Commuter Rail Station, a new six-story, 180-unit residential and commercial development is planned to immediately reshape the neighborhood around the transit hub.
This project, intentionally designed with limited parking in what developers say could lead the way on a new kind of development in Pawtucket, will be both “transformational” and “iconic,” Eric Zuena of ZDS Architecture told the joint Pawtucket-Central Falls Planning Commission recently.
A rendering of the project gives an instant synopsis on exactly how special this development is intended to be, he said, a tribute to both surrounding mills and emphasizing spaces for residents to enjoy instead of prioritizing parking.
There is limited parking for fewer than 80 cars planned, an intentional “deficient on parking by design” aspect of a development that will be marketed to people who generally don’t want or need cars to get around. Zuena said they’re trying to inspire others in the area to be less reliant on parking.
The development at 258 Pine St., directly abutting the transit hub parking lot, is intended to be done in phases, with the first phase near the street including two commercial units expected to house food and beverage and restaurant uses.
The Planning Commission on March 21 gave initial approval to project plans, including agreeing to seven variances for various permissions needed.
The former mill at 258 Pine St. was burned in an October 2018 fire, and later saw Special Master John Dorsey appointed by a court to oversee planning of its future.
The fire left the property in a state of disrepair for a long time, said Planning and Community Development Director Bianca Policastro at the March 21 Planning Commission meeting, and the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency then stepped in. The city used Community Development Block Grant blight funds to clean up the site, giving officials first rights on bidding, and the best course of action was determined to be receivership, and bids from developers were then sought.
Some developers had speculated that the property would bring bids at around $500,000, said Policastro, but the bid from Frank Cruz and Rise Above All Properties was $1.7 million, enough for the PRA to get its invested money back and additional money to go to the state.
Cruz, working with a “dream team” of various people from the development and finance fields, said representatives on March 21, has a great vision for this property next to the commuter rail station, truly incorporating it into the fabric of what the Transit Oriented Development district between the two cities is intended to be. Zuena said zoning ordinances call for active reuse of properties near the rail station capitalizing on easy access to multiple forms of transportation, and “that’s what this project is all about.”
Engineer Joe Casali told the Planning Commission that this is a complicated site with plenty of restrictions, including environmental land use requiring capping with either a building or parking lot/landscaping. Small pockets of landscaping incorporated into the project will create a much better experience for those living here, he said.
Zuena said there is thought behind every detail, including taking advantage of available daylight incorporating public spaces at grade, and incorporating small pockets of landscaping for better living experiences. He said they also envision a private rooftop amenity for residents.
“This is iconic, this is going to be a transformational shift in what we consider sort of the tip of the spear for new development and what we would expect something to be a little bit somewhat more dense based on the infrastructure that’s been put in place based on the transit rail that’s in place,” said Zuena.
He said they see an opportunity to give people ease of access to alternative transportation to other parts of the state and beyond, as well as to “respond a little bit more urbanistically” to some of the site’s constraints and think about what the property and area could look like 10 years from now.
The developer is “trying to be a pioneer,” Zuena said, and very much sees this as a gateway project.
He added that they hope to start a trend in the area toward less of a reliance on parking.
According to city officials this week, the developer has been having conversations with local organizations to create an affordable component.
The commercial spaces in front will be a way to engage with the broader community and inject some vibrance into the neighborhood, said Zuena, and to help arriving pedestrians engage with the property with light food and beverage or other retail components.
Representatives for the developer said their initial goal was to utilize Waverly Place, a roadway abandoned by the city in the 1970s for some sort of boulevard concept, but that became unfeasible.
The majority of the units here will be one-bedroom studio units, with the limited parking in keeping with the spirit of the Transit Oriented Development district, according to the developer.
Hard costs are estimated at about $55 million, according to finance expert Mike Leshinsky, with total costs bumping that up to between $60 million and $65 million.
The project will be done in phases but with one approval, with the developer working with the city on various workforce housing programs. The first phase being occupied will help stabilize the situation for the rest of the project, in keeping with common practice.
Zuena said the design could easily have included straighter blocks to maximize parking, but they intentionally went another direction to offer something unique and enhance the livability of the site.
Planning Commission members said the design as depicted in renderings is beautiful, and adds a certain elegance to the area.
This is a win for Pawtucket/Central Falls and the surrounding area. It is about time that we stop prioritizing cars and start prioritizing people when building new housing. Hope to see much more of this in the future!
