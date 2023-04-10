NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi says he's not proposing a tax increase in his 2023-2024 budget, but says many of those taxpayers who have seen the largest property value jumps on average will inevitably see increases.

Lombardi told The Breeze his proposed spending plan is a “bare bones budget,” one with no overall tax increase that provides taxpayers with the best possible fiscal scenario while also maintaining all necessary services for residents.

