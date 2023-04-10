NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi says he's not proposing a tax increase in his 2023-2024 budget, but says many of those taxpayers who have seen the largest property value jumps on average will inevitably see increases.
Lombardi told The Breeze his proposed spending plan is a “bare bones budget,” one with no overall tax increase that provides taxpayers with the best possible fiscal scenario while also maintaining all necessary services for residents.
He says this year's budget is based on his philosophy of managing the town prudently while strengthening its financial future. North Providence had zero in savings when he took over as mayor back in 2007, he said, and the fund balance is now at $18.5 million, protecting taxpayers in case of emergency and further strengthening the town's bond rating.
This budget pushes further investments into aging infrastructure, including $800,000 for road resurfacing.
Based on preliminary information from Northeast Revaluation Group, property values in town have increased overall by about 37 percent, Lombardi told the Town Council in his introductory letter on the budget.
“Therefore, at this time, I would caution all residents not to calculate their potential bill based on their current assessment or tax rate,” he wrote.
Total spending in his budget is up $549,208, to $117.34 million. That represents an $812,727 increase on the town side, but a $263,519 decrease on the school side. School officials had asked for an increase in municipal contributions.
Communities are required by Rhode Island law to equalize their tax rate downward by an amount equal to the total increase in property values in a revaluation, and not boost revenues through those higher values, but taxpayers who see jumps in values on the higher end of the scale will still see tax increases.
Residential tax bills should not be calculated based on new values and the current tax rate of $22.81 of a home's value, as that rate will be significantly lower than it is now once everything is finalized.
Councilor Mario Martone says he wants greater opportunities for the council to go through the budget piece by piece, outside of the typical workshops where each department head only gets about 15 minutes to answer questions. The finance subcommittee is hosting sessions on April 11, 13, 18 and 20 to give department heads the chance to explain budgets “in a very un-rushed way,” said Martone. “By the time we get to the budget workshop, we have a good baseline to ask questions,” he told colleagues.
Martone says he wants to see the subcommittee start having regular finance meetings once budget season is over to analyze day-to-day revenues and expenses the town is dealing with. When leaders get to budget season, he said, leaders will have a much better idea of “where we are and where we're going.”
Lombardi, in his budget presentation, reminded councilors and residents about the investments the town is making in recreational spaces and three new elementary schools, thanking the council for its cooperation in investing in town assets. This is a fiscally sound budget, he said.
The council has accepted the budget as presented and will now consider changes.
Of special note, said Lombardi this week, is that the zero-increase budget was achieved even as the town secured new contract agreements with all local municipal unions, including police, fire, DPW and Town Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.