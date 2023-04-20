PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS/CUMBERLAND – The $18.2 million Broad Street Regeneration project is nearing completion in the three communities it touches.
Charles St. Martin, spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, said the project along three miles of roadway through Cumberland, Central Falls and Pawtucket is on budget and on schedule for completion this summer.
The project includes extensive drainage work, particularly in chronically flooded areas of the Valley Falls section of Cumberland, as well as new sidewalks, curbing, road surface, ADA improvements, bike lanes, trees, traffic signals, crosswalks, and a number of other pedestrian and streetscape improvements to make the corridor safer for all users.
Work on sidewalk construction resumed on Monday.
Remaining tasks, according to St. Martin, include:
• Sidewalk replacement from Meeting Street to Elizabeth Street in Cumberland along the west side of the roadway;
• Brick pattern crosswalks near Cumberland Town Hall;
• Paving and striping from the Central Falls/Cumberland line to Forest Avenue in Cumberland, covering a little less than a mile;
• And tree plantings.
The project runs from Exchange Street in Pawtucket through Central Falls and ends at Mendon Road in Cumberland.
The project also includes drainage repairs on Mendon Road from Route 99 to Ann & Hope Way, a stretch that has seen repeated road flooding in spots from a lack of drainage.
The Broad Street Regeneration project first started in 2020, and is expected to help revitalize the area for both residential and commercial uses.
Cumberland officials have highlighted a number of projects running simultaneously with the project, including a new community center at the Central Falls line, the renovation of the Ann & Hope Mill, the transformation of the old St. Patrick’s Church into living spaces, and efforts to add trees to an area that’s become increasingly bare, among others.
