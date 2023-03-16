CUMBERLAND – Enrollment in Cumberland schools keeps “going up and up,” says Supt. Phil Thornton, recently eclipsing the 5,000 mark for the first time since 2008, reaching 5,060 students.
Based on his research, enrollment fluctuated between 4,000 and 5,000 for much of the 1980s and 1990s, said Thornton, following a “high water mark” of 7,300 students 50 years ago, in 1973.
The good news with enrollment, he told the School Committee at its meeting last Thursday, March 9, is that state aid is tied to it, and Cumberland continues to gain students and revenue that few other communities outside of Smithfield and North Smithfield are.
He said the great news for Cumberland is that he expects population-fueled revenue increases to continue. Last summer they were estimating about $400,000 in state aid for the 2023-2024 school year, Thornton said, but enrollment increases have boosted that projection to $1.9 million.
Cumberland was already at its original projected 2024 level as of early March, he said, with 14 new students arriving in the previous two weeks alone. Recent arrivals have been from Florida, Massachusetts, Bolivia and Italy.
“It’s really a diverse situation, but they keep coming,” he said.
He noted how the number on the screen at the meeting, 4,784, was “already old news,” as “we’re at 5,000 and counting.”
While the higher enrollment is great for state revenue, it also brings some concerns related to school construction and the district’s ability to accommodate all students, said Thornton. Continued construction of local schools is important to both making the district attractive to families and giving students spaces where they can thrive.
The high school’s high mark was around 1,800 students, and now it’s in the 1,500s, and there’s also room in the middle schools, said Thornton, but the elementary schools are where the biggest growth is happening.
He said there’s no single reason for increased enrollment, citing everything from housing affordability and rental availability to good schools and proximity to Massachusetts.
Responding to member Denis Collins, Thornton said the district is adding more staff in all buildings to help the district’s growing population of multi-language learners. Member Mark Fiorillo said that in many cases, parents also don’t have experience with English, which is its own challenge and very enriching to the community all at once.
Speaking of facilities, member Keri Smith asked about school construction and what’s being done to change traffic patterns. Many concerns have been raised in neighborhoods that have had to deal with less than ideal traffic situations, she said, including on North Garden Street near Garvin School. Thornton said he’ll present schematics next time showing how the district is trying to improve the situation, including getting as many cars off the road as possible at the redone Garvin campus.
Thornton also gave an update on the proposed school budget at last week’s meeting, noting that the district wants to keep the staffing to maintain forward momentum on math scores. They are asking for $941,000 more from the town, or 2 percent overall, and would also use $700,000 in fund balance, even as the district tries to reduce its dependence on those savings.
Modeling has the district only down one job based on not filling certain positions, a big difference from last summer when it was 14.
Thornton said he’s factoring in realistic budget drivers, including a bump of 33 percent for electricity, 8 percent for special education, and 3 percent for health care.
The overall increase is 2.8 percent, to $78.87 million, which in terms of Cumberland budgets, is one of the better ones he’s had the pleasure to work on because of the state aid increase, said Thornton.
