NORTH PROVIDENCE – An agreement between the Department of Children Youth & Services and St. Mary’s Home for Children on Fruit Hill Avenue calls for St. Mary’s to expand its psychiatric residential treatment facility (PRTF) to help the organization address a dramatic increase in depression and anxiety among teenagers.
Young people who come here typically are already dealing with trauma, said Executive Director Carlene Casciano-McCann, and then depression and anxiety are layered on top of it. She said they are happy to be part of the solution in helping youth be able to stay close to their homes and communities instead of being moved out of state. Losing those connections when they’re already lonely is not ideal, she told The Breeze.
The agreement between DCYF and St. Mary’s, announced by Gov. Dan McKee, is the result of careful and thoughtful negotiations over the last few months to determine the best approach to address the children’s mental health crisis in the state, according to a release.
The expansion of the St. Mary’s campus will consist of the construction and operation of a 12-bed PRTF facility for female adolescent youth. The organization is blessed with six acres of land in a town without a lot of open space, said Casciano-McCann, and they’re only using about 3.5 acres of that, so there’s plenty of room to develop two new six-bed houses without having to encroach on the wooded portion of the property.
St. Mary’s is particularly attuned to issues related to human trafficking, said Casciano-McCann, and whether there’s been an actual increase or they’re just more attuned to it and finding out about it more, there’s a clear need for safe spaces for young people impacted by trafficking.
It’s hard for many adults to understand the deep impact media and social media are having on young people when it comes to increasing anxiety and depression, she added, and they’re also still dealing with the impacts of the pandemic.
Giving an update on a United Way of Rhode Island/Grantmakers of Rhode Island survey last November showing a dire situation for nonprofits in a number of areas, including on staffing, Casciano-McCann said the situation at St. Mary’s has improved by about 30 percent since last year on employee retention, but it’s still not staffed where it needs to be. Pay is not up to what it should be, she said, though there’s legislation again this year to ensure a livable wage for very difficult jobs.
St. Mary’s had a great holiday season when it came to donations, she said, with many generous donors stepping forward.
St. Mary’s is the only agency in the state qualified to operate as a PRTF. Funding for the PRTF at St. Mary’s is the result of an $11 million allocation of pandemic relief funds in the 2023 state budget for the design, construction, and operation of the facility.
According to data provided to The Breeze, about 60 percent of the children St. Mary’s serves return home or to a kinship placement with a relative or close family friend. The other 40 percent are relocated to another facility with the lowest level of intensive care possible based on their individual mental and behavioral health needs, such as a group home or semi-independent living.
A respected and established residential services provider in the state, say officials, St. Mary’s began operating as a PRTF in 2019 and now operates three PRTF facilities located on its North Providence campus. Through their current PRTF services, St. Mary’s offers 21 beds for youth ages 6-21 with 14 of these beds currently open to female adolescents. The increase in PRTF capacity with the addition of the 12-bed facility will bring the total space available to female adolescents to 26.
“St. Mary’s is honored to enter into an agreement with the state of Rhode Island to build out our capacity so more adolescent girls can receive appropriate services, remain in-state and avoid challenging out-of-state placements,” said Casciano-McCann. “We look forward to working closely with DCYF to bring this much-needed 12-bed facility to fruition and sharing more information about this project with our immediate neighbors and larger community in the coming months.”
According to Casciano-McCann, St. Mary’s PRTFs provide the youth they serve with an interdisciplinary team that includes a psychiatrist, nurses, licensed therapists, an occupational therapist, a speech therapist, teachers and aids, and residential counselors. A professionally developed and supervised plan of care is established for each resident.
The projected timeline for the completion of the new PRTF facility is November 2024, with an anticipated opening date sometime in the spring of 2025.
