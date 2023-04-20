CUMBERLAND – Residents are receiving notices this week showing, in most cases, much higher home values after a recent revaluation of properties, but those residents should be reminded that a much higher assessment doesn’t necessarily mean a tax increase is coming.
The new tax rate, required by law to be dropped to account for the higher values, will likely be nearly $4 lower than the current residential rate of $14.99 per $1,000 of assessed value, says Mayor Jeff Mutter.
Values overall are up by more than 30 percent, and if a value is closer to 40 percent, that homeowner is likely to have an increased tax bill.
Though final setting of rates is still to be determined, here are the steps a resident can take to figure out about what their new bill will be compared to the old one, according to Mutter:
• Take their new valuation, for example, $300,000, and multiply the 300 in that number by the new estimated rate of $11.56, for a total of $3,468 of total annual taxes.
• That same owner, if the home was previously worth $275,000, should multiply the original estimated rate with the projected tax increase for 2022-2023, or $15.43 if there hadn’t been a revaluation, and multiply that by 275, for a total of $4,243.
The hypothetical taxpayer in that scenario would be seeing a tax decrease with the lower rate.
An actual taxpayer in Monastery Heights saw their home’s valuation rise by $115,000, or nearly 37 percent, to $428,000. Running the same calculation, they would see an annual tax increase of about $125, to $4,947.
Actual numbers are still to be determined, said Mutter, but calculating things that way “will put you in the ballgame” to show someone a projected increase or decrease.
Cumberland has an unusual unsynchronized tax year, meaning rates being set this spring are for the fiscal year that’s wrapping up rather than for the one about to start.
The overall increase of property value in town rose by about $1.4 billion in the mostly completed 2022 revaluation, to about $5.5 billion overall.
“Properties gained a lot of value,” said Mutter, but commercial properties didn’t see nearly the same increase as residential ones in the revaluation done by Vision Government Solutions.
Mutter emphasized that nothing is set in stone yet, as the budget isn’t set and the revaluation isn’t certified. He was set to present a budget amendment to the Town Council Wednesday evening, April 19, but a revised tax levy worksheet was not expected to be ready for a vote.
The town simply isn’t going to have everything set by the first week of May as required based on the lateness of the revaluation wrapping up, said Mutter, who told The Breeze the town will likely have to hold a special meeting to finalize everything.
Officials are thanking residents for their patience and cooperation during the revaluation project. Notices sent to residents this week and last include instructions on how to schedule and informal hearing with a Vision representative. Hearings will be appointment only, and will be held either by phone or in person at the Public Safety Complex, 1379 Diamond Hill Road. Hearings are starting this week.
Previous assessments were as of Dec. 31, 2019. Assessed values on the assessor database and in notices don’t reflect any exemptions, which will be applied to final assessments.
Town officials can’t raise the tax levy, or total to be collected in taxes, by more than 4 percent, and right now the increase as approved last year is at 3 percent, said Mutter.
