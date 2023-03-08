NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi says the upcoming budget season will have many variables to consider, but his initial reaction to school officials’ saying they need more money from the town is that it’s not the case.
“My plan is to come up with a budget that will not reflect a tax increase once again,” he said, and though the schools are seeking just a 1 percent increase this year, well below the 4 percent maximum allowable, he said he doesn’t believe at this point, before additional talks are had, that any bump is needed.
School officials did not provide comment on the assertion this week.
The Breeze reported on Feb. 1 that the schools are asking the town for an increase of $367,118, or 1 percent overall, and that number hasn’t changed.
The overall spending plan for 2023-2024 would also rise by about 1 percent, or $646,744, with the projected budget going from $61,398,262 to $62,045,006.
School Committee Chairperson Frank Pallotta said at the time that town officials shouldn’t grow accustomed to this kind of reduced request, as it’s currently being supplemented with federal funding.
The district has been able to use its federal funds strategically, Supt. Joseph Goho told the school board in late January, for an overall decrease 50 percent on what they traditionally have to increase the budget by. Federal funds are covering between $500,000 and $600,000 in expenses related to curriculum and technology alone.
North Providence schools were initially expecting an increase in aid from the state, but Gov. Dan McKee’s budget reversed that expectation, instead bringing a $167,000 decrease, according to school leaders. Those numbers are still subject to change, with the General Assembly still to consider potential modifications to the state’s funding formula.
The current projected decrease in state aid is based on an enrollment decline of about 61 students in town, at $15,000 per pupil.
School officials have often questioned the town’s investments in local education when it comes to annual budgeting. At the late January meeting, they reviewed town contribution increases over the previous eight years adding up to less than $1 million.
