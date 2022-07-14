NORTH SMITHFIELD – Calling it an act of gratitude for sacrificial service rendered to country, the North Smithfield Town Council last week approved a new higher tax exemption for local veterans.
Council President John Beauregard said his only regret in the whole process was that he didn’t come up with the idea himself, commending Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski for proposing the change and saying he’s proud to support it.
In proposing the exemption last year, Zwolenski called the town’s average tax credit for veterans of $45.50 “atrocious” and a “tragedy,” particularly compared with the $196 average credit given in seven other communities.
According to enabling legislation from the General Assembly and the changes approved by the council on July 7, a $350 credit will now be in effect for veterans of wars, but not for all military families, and $200 for a widow or widower of a veteran of war. They must apply for the credit by Dec. 31. The council has the power to amend the credit from time to time.
Beauregard clarified that this would not be for someone who joined the National Guard and never left the country.
The $350 credit will also go to Gold Star parents, or those who have lost a child to war, and $350 for totally disabled veterans. If a veteran qualifies but doesn’t own a home, they would still be entitled to the tax credit applied to other property. It can’t be carried forward or cashed in.
Local veterans praised the change, thanking town officials for thinking of them.
Farrell McMillan, post commander for the Leclaire Kozlik Bassett Logan Post 6342, applauded the change, highlighting the national conversation about giving compensation to veterans based on how they suffered. In the coming months, he’ll take part in conversations at the federal level about looking at new ways to compensate for disability, including for the Iraq war veterans who are only now discovering how they were impacted by bad air.
McMillan referenced an 87-year-old veteran in town whose wife shops at Savers and they don’t live in a $600,000 home. This is the right thing to do, he said.
Resident and frequent council critic Mike Clifford, at the July 7 meeting, said he’s not saying that the veterans don’t deserve an exemption, but if there is any further increase, it should be based on need and not just across the board. He said that while Zwolenski pointed out that every veteran should be financially able to turn up their heat if needed, there are plenty of other residents, including seniors who are also hurting. This sort of credit should not be going to someone who owns a $600,000 house and has a pension, he said, but to someone who truly needs it, stating that the exemption will be shifted onto the backs of others.
Clifford was critical of a “tragic” town property revaluation he said had all sorts of disparities to it, one that the former tax assessor would have nixed as she’s done in her new role in East Providence. By not asking for a delay on the revaluation, and pushing some commercial and tangible tax burden onto homeowners, some are seeing tax increases of up to 30 percent or higher, or $1,200, he said, while others are seeing taxes drop by $1,000, and those values will be in place for three years.
Veteran Ed Viveiros said he’s excited to see the exemption increase for veterans, rejecting Clifford’s suggestion of guidelines by saying that no other community has such checking of income and saying he appreciates the town’s efforts. There are three jobs that require someone to potentially put their lives on the line, he said, police, fire and military, he said.
Viveiros said there is a small percentage of citizens who are veterans or surviving spouses who live with the horrors of loss. Some have deep emotional and physical scars, he said, and for them this would be a “precious gift” and maybe even allow some to stay in their homes and keep the heat on.
There are precious few World War II and Korean War veterans left, said Viveiros, and Vietnam veterans are dying at high rates because of their own exposures during war. Many are debilitated in their ability to earn income, he said, and Iraq and Afghanistan veterans are also now just realizing the impacts of their time in service. Parsing this credit by income is an insult to them, he said.
Councilor Paul Vadenais also disagreed with Clifford’s assessment, saying this should not be based on need. It was not need-based when they signed up for the military or were drafted, he said, and it’s not need-based now. They served honorably in defending their country and the rights of people such as Clifford to present “mistruths, misstatements, and half-truths,” he said.
Councilor Claire O’Hara said veterans did not see what they saw and not have their lives changed. Others have tax exemptions without having to do anything, she said, and how do those impact the town’s overall taxation? This credit is deserved and just, she said, not a frivolous act but one that’s needed.
Beauregard added that it was never meant to be based on need, but as a minor and small token of appreciation.”
Also at the July 7 meeting, the council approved new post-revaluation tax rates of $13.91 for residential ratepayers, $18.94 for commercial, and $42.62 for tangible taxes.
The previous rates were $16.34 for residential, $19.44 for commercial, and $43.69 for tangible.
Clifford questioned whether the town has to follow required ratios in a revaluation year, but Finance Director Cynthia Dejesus said she confirmed that they have to follow it.
Vadenais rejected Clifford’s assertion that the council is setting the tax rate, saying members adopt the budget and method of taxation, but town finance staff set the tax rates based on their research.
Councilor Kim Alves suggested that if the council could lower the rates further because of the revaluation, they should maybe look into that. Dejesus said a lot of research went into getting this right, saying it would be a shame to throw away all of the good work that went into the final rates. She wants a tax break as much as anyone, said Dejesus, but the town needs its businesses here and she’s OK with paying more if it helps them do so.
Clifford said he was much happier with the final tax rates than the ones that had been advertised prior to the meeting, and Beauregard concurred.
For the owner of an average single-family home valued at $370,000, taxes are projected to go up by about $115 with the new rates, said Tax Assessor Jennifer St. George. Some will see taxes increase, while others see them decrease.
The council ended up approving the tax rates proposed by Dejesus and St. George.
Towns are required by law to “equalize” tax rates downward to account for increased property values, but if a home increases by enough value, that property owner will still pay more in taxes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.