NORTH PROVIDENCE – Much of the town’s antiquated drainage infrastructure is approaching 150 years old and is all but obsolete, say officials.
As part of a discussion last week on the many needs facing North Providence, including drainage and road paving, Town Councilor Steven Loporchio said he would like to use a portion of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds on sewer, water and road issues in town.
Officials at the Feb. 7 council meeting discussed tackling the estimated $100 million problem in a more coordinated way than the “piecemeal” way it’s been done.
Public Works Director Bernie Salvatore said it would be totally doable to split up the town into seven village districts, then phase drainage repairs in a multi-year plan similar to how paving is done currently.
The town mixes major permitted projects with a lot of smaller drainage projects that don’t need permitting based on specific issues in neighborhoods, said Salvatore.
Responding to Loporchio’s questions on putting additional storm drains in areas where discharged water freezes and causes public safety issues, he said he and his team can put small local drains, or “puddle catchers,” in with no special approval, but anything that encompasses more than an acre requires proper permitting.
Also at the Feb. 7 meeting, Salvatore told council members that the town is making progress toward hiring a paving company and is shooting for the third or fourth week of April to have paving started.
The council held off on issuing a moratorium on paving similar to other communities to avoid having roads here prioritized last if a company is paving in multiple communities, saying they’ll consider Salvatore’s recommendation that performance dates be put directly into contracts rather than establishing a blanket ordinance. He said he’s concerned that if emergency work is needed, a moratorium could set a precedent that the work isn’t valued.
Adding it to the contract would make it clearer that they’re setting the standard for the individual contractor, not holding the entire construction industry to it, he said.
The council sent the matter to its ordinance subcommittee.
Salvatore said he much prefers to spend the $180,000 or so that it would cost to bring in a surveying company to determine the condition of local roads instead of paving three or four more roads.
All local roads in North Providence are now being paved with Cape Cod berms built in. Berms at the roadway edge direct the flow of water away from lawns, he said, preventing the issue of soil erosion that has cost the town significant money to repair lawns and avoiding potential fines from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management for storm runoff.
One shovel-ready drainage project where design and engineering is complete is in the area of Wentworth Street and surrounding streets off Mineral Spring Avenue, said Salvatore, and the project could get going this year. The town at times has had to shut down Wentworth Street until the West River recedes, he said. The town has received nearly $700,000 in grants for the project, which may not cover everything.
Loporchio said he would like to see the town use a portion of its ARPA funding on infrastructure to get this big task moving in the right direction.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said the town can check with its consultant to see what projects might be covered. He said the town may also be able to get its hands on a portion of $28.5 million from the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank.
He said that if the Wentworth project comes in under budget, that might leave some money to tackle another project.
Councilor Mario Martone said an upcoming public services committee meeting will focus on how funds might be spent, saying the town should start targeting these important drainage projects every year or every six months.
Council members were also encouraged to get involved with the annual paving list to make recommendations on streets that need to be done.
