CUMBERLAND – Town officials are now discussing the possibility of holding a local vote on a road paving bond question when a special election is held later this year for the Congressional District 1 seat to replace David Cicilline.
That vote likely wouldn’t make money available until the 2024 paving season, said Mutter, so officials are also considering ways they might get paving done this year. One option is to have the Town Council consider a modification to Cumberland’s American Rescue Plan Act spending plan and send some funds from that federal funding toward repaving in 2023.
Also a potential help is Gov. Dan McKee’s proposed inclusion of money in his budget for helping communities with paving costs, said Mutter.
The Breeze reported earlier this month that no paving is on the schedule for the 2023 season after officials neglected to put a bond question on the ballot last fall, in what several officials described as an oversight.
The town’s last paving bond was in 2018, passed by 88 percent of local voters, and a 2020-2021 paving list exhausted most of that. A $2.4 million price tag was said to cover about 50 sections and 10 miles of roadway at the time.
But with a move to four-year terms for elected officials, and a limited ballot last fall, no bond question was ever proposed or passed, despite the town traditionally passing some sort of road improvement bond every two years or so.
Public Works Director Joe Duarte has said he could find a way to spend tens of millions of dollars on local roads, given the condition of some of them, but there is no money available at the moment, so crews continue to fill potholes.
