CUMBERLAND – Public Works Director Joe Duarte says he could fill paving lists with price tags of $3 million, $6 million, $8 million or more, but there’s no money in the budget to do any of it in 2023.
“I don’t know if we can do any of them unless we have a bond,” says Duarte. “Maybe a small road like Old Reservoir.”
The town’s last repaving bond was in 2018, passed by 88 percent of voters, and a 2020-2021 paving list exhausted most of that. The Breeze reported at the time that $2.4 million would cover about 50 sections and 10 miles of roadway.
Cumberland had a limited ballot last November, amid new four-year terms and no elections for local office. Asked this week if he thinks that lack of a true vote of the people contributed to officials overlooking the idea of a potential local paving bond, Mayor Jeff Mutter said that’s certainly a possibility.
The town definitely should have chosen either 2020 or 2022 to put a pavement bond on the ballot, said Mutter, after traditionally posting them every couple of years.
Such a vote will likely now have to wait until next year, said Mutter, unless officials decide to use a portion of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act fund to take care of some paving.
In addition to Old Reservoir Road, a small dead-end that the town has been working on to try to fix longstanding drainage issues, there are some other roads in tough shape, said Duarte, including Bryant Street in the area of High Street.
“I don’t see it getting done,” said Duarte of Bryant Street, saying that job alone will cost about $500,000. “Bryant really needs attention.”
Duarte said the town could probably use a special election to pass a bond, but that’s more of a decision for elected leaders to make. What is in his purview is coming up with a list of roads he thinks need to be repaved, he said, and he’s done an analysis of $31 million worth of roads that could be done in the not so distant future.
“The question is, what is it the town wants to do,” he said.
He said he could present a list for $2 million, $2.5 million or more, but there are no funds right now unless the town targets federal rescue funds.
“We have other roads in town that absolutely should be paved, but it all comes down to the tolerance of the community,” said Duarte.
The good news is that there aren’t a lot of bad potholes right now, making the roads generally safe, said Duarte, but there are many roads that are proving “problematic constantly,” so they’re “dedicating a crew almost around the clock to doing pothole repairs.”
He told The Breeze it will be a long time before Cumberland is to a point where roads are at a place where those repairs aren’t needed all the time.
Duarte said he could easily provide a long list of roads that need to be repaved, but it’s going to be a matter of how much money is available and when, with other burdens on the budget as well.
Cumberland is not unique in doing much of its road paving on top of older road bases rather than redoing the roadway completely, said Duarte. In a perfect world, the whole road would be repaved and last 20 years, he said, but most often the top two inches are being removed and then paving is being done on what’s left.
“Issues will eventually reflect on the surface,” he said, saying the town is never going to get a full 20 years out of roads that are done that way.
“Some are so old, god only knows what’s under them,” he said.
There are many factors involved in making pavement last longer, he said, including time of year for paving, proper mixing, and a square edge for binding.
Asked about some newer roads that are already showing some cracking, Duarte said there really shouldn’t be cracking happening toward the middle of the road, but workers will occasionally find them on the edge as dirt is washed away from the side of the road.
