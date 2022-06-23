Editor’s note: We thank all of our high school columnists from Cumberland and Lincoln for their wonderful insights and hard work over the past year.
CUMBERLAND – Two years ago, as I prepared to enter high school after a rather saddening and anticlimactic 8th-grade year, I was told over and over again by the adults in my life that I need not worry, for the best years of my life are awaiting me in high school. At the time, I did not pay much attention to their words; they just sounded like cliches meant to console me. But as I stand now at the midpoint of my high school career and recall the past two years, I realize the truth of that statement. This year in particular has seemed to whiz by in a fantastic breeze of wonderful moments and unforgettable memories. It is a year worth reviewing, for sure.
We jumped into the year in full gear, the fall buzzing with the excitement of returning to CHS at full capacity for the first time in more than a year. With Friday nights under the lights, team fundraisers, and an action-packed spirit week, CHS was the place to be. Student government held their annual turkey drive collection in autumn as well, and with the help of the Cumberland community, they absolutely crushed their goals. We proudly watched our fall sports teams achieve goals and win championships. Overall, the fall brought a severely needed sense of unity and school spirit that the pandemic had stripped us of.
As the air chilled and sports transitioned indoors, the halls of CHS still bustled with commotion. Student government was kept busy all of December with their Adopt-A-Family fundraiser, a charity event in which we give back to the community by bringing in holiday gifts for families. This is undoubtedly my favorite time of year; the atmosphere of gratitude and togetherness is unmatched.
Student government also took winter as the opportunity to show our teachers how thankful we are for them. We began by surprising teachers and administrators with coffee and donuts in the morning. By January, we started an initiative known as “Superhero Teacher of the Week,” where student government would nominate and vote for standout teachers each week to acknowledge their kindness and hard work. To end the winter season, student government hosted the Pennies for Patients fundraiser, where the school collectively destroyed our goal of $5,000 by raising more than $6,000 for this cause.
With a blink of an eye, the warm air returned and spring approached, indicating that the school year was almost over. Sports returned outdoors and end-of-year festivities began. The underclassmen hosted a Spring Fling dance, becoming the first high school dance for most underclassmen. Seniors announced their post-graduation plans and prepared for their final days in the school building. In May, both the juniors and seniors enjoyed their proms, the juniors at the Crowne Plaza and the seniors at Gillette. Now, June is already here and the seniors have graduated. I know that myself and the student body truly appreciate all that Cumberland High School has given us this year; the hard work that faculty and staff have put in to make the 2021-2022 school year memorable is incredible. I am excited to continue to grow in the supportive CHS environment, and I cannot wait to see what the future holds. Until next year, thank you!
