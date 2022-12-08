CUMBERLAND – Blackstone Valley Prep High School has never been a good fit on its lot off Broad Street, said Planning Board members as they unanimously rejected an expansion plan last week, and the BVP community should look squarely at school leadership when looking to assign blame.

Further, said board members prior to issuing their 8-0 decision to deny a master plan on Nov. 30 following a year of hearings where no board member ever expressed any support for the plan, BVP leadership should think hard about finding a new location with more space for its expanding high school serving students from Cumberland, Pawtucket, Central Falls and Lincoln, and do it in an area outside of the crowded, small stretch of Broad Street where three BVP schools are already located.

Tags

(4) comments

Crumberland
Crumberland

I wrote another comment with criticism for the Valley Breeze's coverage of this issue, and they must have removed it, but I'll try again because it's warranted.

This article repeats the claims from the members of the planning board that they've only just learned about BVP's plans to grow their enrollment. What's amazing is that The Valley Breeze reported in on March 2, 2016, in an article titled "Brand-new high school for BVP in Valley Falls", that there was clearly a plan to grow. I'll post the link to the article separately in case there's some policy against posting links. But below are some quotes from this article which came out BEFORE the Planning Board voted to approve the projected, so either the members knew what the plan had been all along and managed to forget over the past 6 years OR none of them read The Valley Breeze.

"Fully built out, the BVP high school will have 600 students. Accommodating them will require either an addition or a new location, at which point the high school would be converted to a middle school, McKee said."

The planning board wondered aloud, why didn't BVP do a better job of planning for their high school? This same article in 2016 suggests the answer may have been that there was some urgency to getting a high school built.

"The decision to purchase the four-acre site comes after the Diocese of Providence startled the school board with its refusal to extend the St. Joan of Arc Church lease beyond next year.

The first freshmen of BVP High School had moved into the church’s former schoolroom space as a temporary measure in the fall of 2014. Board members last fall were trying to make it a 10-year deal that included building onto the classroom structure, when the Catholic leaders declined citing mounting competition to its own schools, particularly Mount St. Charles and St. Raphael academies."

The fact that Ethan Shorey's reporting over the past year does not cover any of this context reported in his own newspaper, and simply repeats the position of the planning board members is just lazy reporting at best, and biased reporting at worst. Leave it to The Providence Journal to at least reference the original Valley Breeze article.

Add Reply
Ethan Shorey Staff
Ethan Shorey

Hi there, I referenced the article you speak of multiple times in recent reporting. The planning board testimony at the time was very clear about a maximum capacity of 330, and it was even reduced from three floors to two. You're confusing several different aspects of the history, which is understandable because there's a lot going on.

Add Reply
DollarsandSense
DollarsandSense

It is fascinating to watch systemic racism live and in action here in Cumberland. So many red herring arguments from the town, my head is spinning. My favorite was the guy who questioned why the school had consolidated its facilities into a central location that is most convenient for kids and families. This guy is on the planning department?! This is the same dept who insists it is trying to create a more pedestrian friendly Broad street? He then goes on to attack the integrity of the applicant - rather than the actual proposed building. We get it - current Cumberland politicians do not like the idea of Cumberland kids having the option of going to these schools - but that is not an actual reason to deny the application - so let’s make this about traffic. I for one am glad that the schools expansion has been haulted. If we can somehow move the high school out of Cumberland, it is less likely Cumberland kids will attend that school - which means more $$$ and jobs for chs! And we don’t have to deal with troubled kids of color coming in and out of town every day. The definitely deserve a great eduction - just not in my backyard. It’s a win/win/win. Bvp might be one of the best schools in the country, but it is not right for Cumberland kids, and more importantly takes away influence from Cumberland adults and teacher unions. Shut it all down. Oh - and the traffic - true heroes prevented the traffic catastrophe that 150 high school kids would have created 180 days a year - hero’s are truly among us.

Add Reply
RedWave
RedWave

BVMe once again just trying to steamroll what they want vs. what reality calls for. Cumberland is tired of their "needs". Please move on from our town. I'm sure you can find a nice big empty space somewhere in CF or other surrounding areas?

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.