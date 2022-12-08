CUMBERLAND – Blackstone Valley Prep High School has never been a good fit on its lot off Broad Street, said Planning Board members as they unanimously rejected an expansion plan last week, and the BVP community should look squarely at school leadership when looking to assign blame.
Further, said board members prior to issuing their 8-0 decision to deny a master plan on Nov. 30 following a year of hearings where no board member ever expressed any support for the plan, BVP leadership should think hard about finding a new location with more space for its expanding high school serving students from Cumberland, Pawtucket, Central Falls and Lincoln, and do it in an area outside of the crowded, small stretch of Broad Street where three BVP schools are already located.
BVP leaders are pledging to look inward following the decision and re-evaluate where they’re going as an organization. CEO and Supt. Sarah Anderson and Board Chairperson Maria Rivera, mayor of Central Falls, said in a joint statement that they accepted the decision.
“We remain mission driven and compelled to find solutions to best support our families and their kids. We will evaluate every opportunity to ensure no child is forced to leave our system because of a lack of space and that every parent who entered their child into our lottery continues on the education path they have chosen,” said Rivera.
“We will use this moment as an opportunity to reflect internally as an organization. I remain hopeful all stakeholders can come together to find a solution that works for our families and the communities we serve,” said Anderson.
Planning Board members repeatedly expressed frustration last week that the message they were trying to get across over the past year, that a larger school just doesn’t fit in this neighborhood due to impacts on traffic and congestion, wasn’t seeming to resonate with BVP.
Much of the discussion revolved around enrollment, with members Harry MacDonald, Greg Scown and others saying they felt misled in retrospect about the board originally approving the high school 5-3 when it has already well surpassed the promised capacity of 330 students, to more than 400. They noted that approval of an expansion would allow enrollment up to 680 students.
Attorney Scott Partington said BVP is willing to agree to a cap on enrollment, adding that there was never a hint of a nefarious effort or “trojan horse” to trick town officials into approving a plan at 330 and then come back for more later.
“That is just garbage, that is not what happened at all,” he said.
He urged board members to vote based on facts instead of emotions or perception, and said the school will abide by a list of conditions. He said he doesn’t see anywhere near the volume of traffic complaints being claimed by some.
MacDonald and others said 330 was always the number hammered home, and the plan likely wouldn’t have passed in 2016 if members had known they’d be looking to expand shortly thereafter. He said the board didn’t learn until two weeks ago that the plan all along was to expand to the limit.
Scown said it makes him distrustful of what the school is saying now, knowing that they’re already up over 400 students without notice. He and others repeatedly emphasized that they have no issue with the quality of the school or its profound positive impact on students, but traffic is a real concern.
Planner Glenn Modica said the school knew all along that it would need to expand to meet enrollment. He said their only task over the past year has been to address the traffic and circulation plan so it doesn’t negatively impact the Valley Falls neighborhood, and “in that task, they failed.” The project is inconsistent with the town’s comprehensive plan and will have a negative impact on the neighborhood.
Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore said it didn’t matter whether the board knew or didn’t know about plans years ago to eventually expand, saying the board was tasked with deciding the current application based on the comprehensive plan and impacts from traffic.
Partington noted the words of member Steve D’Ambrosia from a previous meeting where the member highlighted a perception problem around the school, saying that’s really the crux of the matter and it doesn’t match reality.
George Amaral, of Roger’s Ace Hardware at 159 Broad St., told the board that traffic congestion from the schools continues to impact his store, keeping people away during what should be their busiest times, but BVP representatives suggested that traffic issues right now are being exacerbated by heavy road construction.
Paulette Pawson, grandmother of a BVP senior, questioned why officials seem so much more concerned about traffic at BVP than for the redevelopment of St. Patrick’s Church or Ann & Hope. She asked everyone to “put aside personal feelings” and “bruised egos” for the sake of students, also bringing up travel time app data used for her grandchild in showing shorter commutes than people are trying to claim.
Several parents pleaded for approval, saying how much their families are counting on the high school to further their education and give them opportunities, and questioning how responsible the school is for the traffic situation.
In a memo to families, Supt. Anderson said they’ll be working over the next weeks to find immediate solutions to the facilities problem, doing everything possible to serve as many BVP families as possible.
Morris Salvatore and planning staff again rejected the suggestion of some type of enforcement agreement on traffic, with Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens saying it’s simply not workable. Attorneys for BVP said it was town officials who requested that they come up with an enforcement agreement, but officials said that wasn’t true.
Board member Isabel Reis said she’s had an issue with the school from the beginning, and also had issues with traffic related to other projects. She said traffic was a concern prior to Broad Street construction, and she urged school leaders to build a nice new high school with space for students and “increase your numbers elsewhere” because this area is too congested.
MacDonald noted that the 2016 vote was a narrow one, being approved by the “skin of its tail” one vote short of being rejected, and would never have been approved if members had known about the later increase in students.
BVP represents communities covering 54 square miles of land, he said, yet half of enrollment is three schools covering less than one percent of that land mass. He said parents should be blaming BVP officials and their actions, not the town, saying they’ve come up short each step of the way, including not implementing staggered dismissals as promised.
“BVP officials have let you down, they have given you false hopes,” he said.
This rejection has everything to do with where they’re putting the school and not the school itself, he added, as BVP has been trying to fit a “large round peg into a small square hole.” He wanted this arrangement to work, MacDonald said, making the original motion to approve the school, but he’s been continually frustrated that they haven’t addressed their problems.
Member Roy Costa agreed, saying the administration has done damage to their school by increasing to so many students on a “postage stamp” lot. He said perhaps BVP can fill a vacant mill building in one of its other member communities and turn the high school into an elementary school.
Reis also agreed, saying parents and students are being punished for mismanagement.
D’Ambrosia said the administration should have had some foresight when originally planning the school to know that there simply isn’t enough space here for such an educational facility.
Chairperson David Coutu said he was one of the people who originally opposed development of the school, saying the arrangement with so many schools in such a short distance hasn’t worked.
Some BVP supporters took issue with board members saying the expansion plan for a congested neighborhood was like trying to fit “10 pounds of mud in a 5-pound sack,” later saying that they felt that comment and others bordered on racism.
(4) comments
I wrote another comment with criticism for the Valley Breeze's coverage of this issue, and they must have removed it, but I'll try again because it's warranted.
This article repeats the claims from the members of the planning board that they've only just learned about BVP's plans to grow their enrollment. What's amazing is that The Valley Breeze reported in on March 2, 2016, in an article titled "Brand-new high school for BVP in Valley Falls", that there was clearly a plan to grow. I'll post the link to the article separately in case there's some policy against posting links. But below are some quotes from this article which came out BEFORE the Planning Board voted to approve the projected, so either the members knew what the plan had been all along and managed to forget over the past 6 years OR none of them read The Valley Breeze.
"Fully built out, the BVP high school will have 600 students. Accommodating them will require either an addition or a new location, at which point the high school would be converted to a middle school, McKee said."
The planning board wondered aloud, why didn't BVP do a better job of planning for their high school? This same article in 2016 suggests the answer may have been that there was some urgency to getting a high school built.
"The decision to purchase the four-acre site comes after the Diocese of Providence startled the school board with its refusal to extend the St. Joan of Arc Church lease beyond next year.
The first freshmen of BVP High School had moved into the church’s former schoolroom space as a temporary measure in the fall of 2014. Board members last fall were trying to make it a 10-year deal that included building onto the classroom structure, when the Catholic leaders declined citing mounting competition to its own schools, particularly Mount St. Charles and St. Raphael academies."
The fact that Ethan Shorey's reporting over the past year does not cover any of this context reported in his own newspaper, and simply repeats the position of the planning board members is just lazy reporting at best, and biased reporting at worst. Leave it to The Providence Journal to at least reference the original Valley Breeze article.
Hi there, I referenced the article you speak of multiple times in recent reporting. The planning board testimony at the time was very clear about a maximum capacity of 330, and it was even reduced from three floors to two. You're confusing several different aspects of the history, which is understandable because there's a lot going on.
It is fascinating to watch systemic racism live and in action here in Cumberland. So many red herring arguments from the town, my head is spinning. My favorite was the guy who questioned why the school had consolidated its facilities into a central location that is most convenient for kids and families. This guy is on the planning department?! This is the same dept who insists it is trying to create a more pedestrian friendly Broad street? He then goes on to attack the integrity of the applicant - rather than the actual proposed building. We get it - current Cumberland politicians do not like the idea of Cumberland kids having the option of going to these schools - but that is not an actual reason to deny the application - so let’s make this about traffic. I for one am glad that the schools expansion has been haulted. If we can somehow move the high school out of Cumberland, it is less likely Cumberland kids will attend that school - which means more $$$ and jobs for chs! And we don’t have to deal with troubled kids of color coming in and out of town every day. The definitely deserve a great eduction - just not in my backyard. It’s a win/win/win. Bvp might be one of the best schools in the country, but it is not right for Cumberland kids, and more importantly takes away influence from Cumberland adults and teacher unions. Shut it all down. Oh - and the traffic - true heroes prevented the traffic catastrophe that 150 high school kids would have created 180 days a year - hero’s are truly among us.
BVMe once again just trying to steamroll what they want vs. what reality calls for. Cumberland is tired of their "needs". Please move on from our town. I'm sure you can find a nice big empty space somewhere in CF or other surrounding areas?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.