CUMBERLAND – Blackstone Valley Prep High School has never been a good fit on its lot off Broad Street, said Planning Board members as they unanimously rejected an expansion plan last week, and the BVP community should look squarely at school leadership when looking to assign blame.

Further, said board members prior to issuing their 8-0 decision to deny a master plan on Nov. 30 following a year of hearings where no board member ever expressed any support for the plan, BVP leadership should think hard about finding a new location with more space for its expanding high school serving students from Cumberland, Pawtucket, Central Falls and Lincoln, and do it in an area outside of the crowded, small stretch of Broad Street where three BVP schools are already located.

RedWave
RedWave

BVMe once again just trying to steamroll what they want vs. what reality calls for. Cumberland is tired of their "needs". Please move on from our town. I'm sure you can find a nice big empty space somewhere in CF or other surrounding areas?

