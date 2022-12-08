CUMBERLAND – Blackstone Valley Prep High School has never been a good fit on its lot off Broad Street, said Planning Board members as they unanimously rejected an expansion plan last week, and the BVP community should look squarely at school leadership when looking to assign blame.
Further, said board members prior to issuing their 8-0 decision to deny a master plan on Nov. 30 following a year of hearings where no board member ever expressed any support for the plan, BVP leadership should think hard about finding a new location with more space for its expanding high school serving students from Cumberland, Pawtucket, Central Falls and Lincoln, and do it in an area outside of the crowded, small stretch of Broad Street where three BVP schools are already located.
BVP leaders are pledging to look inward following the decision and re-evaluate where they’re going as an organization. CEO and Supt. Sarah Anderson and Board Chairperson Maria Rivera, mayor of Central Falls, said in a joint statement that they accepted the decision.
“We remain mission driven and compelled to find solutions to best support our families and their kids. We will evaluate every opportunity to ensure no child is forced to leave our system because of a lack of space and that every parent who entered their child into our lottery continues on the education path they have chosen,” said Rivera.
“We will use this moment as an opportunity to reflect internally as an organization. I remain hopeful all stakeholders can come together to find a solution that works for our families and the communities we serve,” said Anderson.
Planning Board members repeatedly expressed frustration last week that the message they were trying to get across over the past year, that a larger school just doesn’t fit in this neighborhood due to impacts on traffic and congestion, wasn’t seeming to resonate with BVP.
Much of the discussion revolved around enrollment, with members Harry MacDonald, Greg Scown and others saying they felt misled in retrospect about the board originally approving the high school 5-3 when it has already well surpassed the promised capacity of 330 students, to more than 400. They noted that approval of an expansion would allow enrollment up to 680 students.
Attorney Scott Partington said BVP is willing to agree to a cap on enrollment, adding that there was never a hint of a nefarious effort or “trojan horse” to trick town officials into approving a plan at 330 and then come back for more later.
“That is just garbage, that is not what happened at all,” he said.
He urged board members to vote based on facts instead of emotions or perception, and said the school will abide by a list of conditions. He said he doesn’t see anywhere near the volume of traffic complaints being claimed by some.
MacDonald and others said 330 was always the number hammered home, and the plan likely wouldn’t have passed in 2016 if members had known they’d be looking to expand shortly thereafter. He said the board didn’t learn until two weeks ago that the plan all along was to expand to the limit.
Scown said it makes him distrustful of what the school is saying now, knowing that they’re already up over 400 students without notice. He and others repeatedly emphasized that they have no issue with the quality of the school or its profound positive impact on students, but traffic is a real concern.
Planner Glenn Modica said the school knew all along that it would need to expand to meet enrollment. He said their only task over the past year has been to address the traffic and circulation plan so it doesn’t negatively impact the Valley Falls neighborhood, and “in that task, they failed.” The project is inconsistent with the town’s comprehensive plan and will have a negative impact on the neighborhood.
Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore said it didn’t matter whether the board knew or didn’t know about plans years ago to eventually expand, saying the board was tasked with deciding the current application based on the comprehensive plan and impacts from traffic.
Partington noted the words of member Steve D’Ambrosia from a previous meeting where the member highlighted a perception problem around the school, saying that’s really the crux of the matter and it doesn’t match reality.
George Amaral, of Roger’s Ace Hardware at 159 Broad St., told the board that traffic congestion from the schools continues to impact his store, keeping people away during what should be their busiest times, but BVP representatives suggested that traffic issues right now are being exacerbated by heavy road construction.
Paulette Pawson, grandmother of a BVP senior, questioned why officials seem so much more concerned about traffic at BVP than for the redevelopment of St. Patrick’s Church or Ann & Hope. She asked everyone to “put aside personal feelings” and “bruised egos” for the sake of students, also bringing up travel time app data used for her grandchild in showing shorter commutes than people are trying to claim.
Several parents pleaded for approval, saying how much their families are counting on the high school to further their education and give them opportunities, and questioning how responsible the school is for the traffic situation.
In a memo to families, Supt. Anderson said they’ll be working over the next weeks to find immediate solutions to the facilities problem, doing everything possible to serve as many BVP families as possible.
Morris Salvatore and planning staff again rejected the suggestion of some type of enforcement agreement on traffic, with Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens saying it’s simply not workable. Attorneys for BVP said it was town officials who requested that they come up with an enforcement agreement, but officials said that wasn’t true.
Board member Isabel Reis said she’s had an issue with the school from the beginning, and also had issues with traffic related to other projects. She said traffic was a concern prior to Broad Street construction, and she urged school leaders to build a nice new high school with space for students and “increase your numbers elsewhere” because this area is too congested.
MacDonald noted that the 2016 vote was a narrow one, being approved by the “skin of its tail” one vote short of being rejected, and would never have been approved if members had known about the later increase in students.
BVP represents communities covering 54 square miles of land, he said, yet half of enrollment is three schools covering less than one percent of that land mass. He said parents should be blaming BVP officials and their actions, not the town, saying they’ve come up short each step of the way, including not implementing staggered dismissals as promised.
“BVP officials have let you down, they have given you false hopes,” he said.
This rejection has everything to do with where they’re putting the school and not the school itself, he added, as BVP has been trying to fit a “large round peg into a small square hole.” He wanted this arrangement to work, MacDonald said, making the original motion to approve the school, but he’s been continually frustrated that they haven’t addressed their problems.
Member Roy Costa agreed, saying the administration has done damage to their school by increasing to so many students on a “postage stamp” lot. He said perhaps BVP can fill a vacant mill building in one of its other member communities and turn the high school into an elementary school.
Reis also agreed, saying parents and students are being punished for mismanagement.
D’Ambrosia said the administration should have had some foresight when originally planning the school to know that there simply isn’t enough space here for such an educational facility.
Chairperson David Coutu said he was one of the people who originally opposed development of the school, saying the arrangement with so many schools in such a short distance hasn’t worked.
Some BVP supporters took issue with board members saying the expansion plan for a congested neighborhood was like trying to fit “10 pounds of mud in a 5-pound sack,” later saying that they felt that comment and others bordered on racism.
