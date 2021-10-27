DERBY, Conn. – Apex International Education Partners is seeking teachers to host local international high school students arriving in January and August 2022.
A one-time, $1,000 bonus is offered if you are a teacher and matched with a student(s) in addition to a generous monthly stipend. Contact 203-992-2437 for more details or visit www.aiepusa.com .
