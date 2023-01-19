CUMBERLAND – Cumberland is the third-biggest gainer statewide in terms of enrollment this year, behind only East Providence and Johnston, and those upward trends will likely continue as the town itself continues to grow and people keep moving here for the schools, Supt. Phil Thornton told the School Committee last Thursday, Jan. 12.

East Providence, where there’s a new high school, has gained 200 students, while Johnston gained 77 students and Cumberland gained 60 students, but the state as a whole lost 1,882 students, he said.

