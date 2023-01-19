CUMBERLAND – Cumberland is the third-biggest gainer statewide in terms of enrollment this year, behind only East Providence and Johnston, and those upward trends will likely continue as the town itself continues to grow and people keep moving here for the schools, Supt. Phil Thornton told the School Committee last Thursday, Jan. 12.
East Providence, where there’s a new high school, has gained 200 students, while Johnston gained 77 students and Cumberland gained 60 students, but the state as a whole lost 1,882 students, he said.
Thornton said northern Rhode Island gained students, while towns in South County mostly lost them. In the East Bay, only Barrington gained enrollment, he said, and Providence lost nearly 1,000 students.
The enrollment figures are important because they help determine state funding, said Thornton, and there’s talk at the state level about changing the formula.
Cumberland could be in line to receive $1.8 million based on new calculations, he said. Without adjustments to the formula, it would hurt many districts. It’s still early, Thornton added, but the conversations so far have been encouraging. Everyone should know more when the governor releases his budget on Jan. 19, he told the committee.
School board member Denis Collins asked if Cumberland has the capacity to meet the expanding need, as the district enrollment continues to go up and Blackstone Valley Prep’s numbers decline, or whether officials may have to think about further expansion of facilities.
Thornton said BVP lost about 31 students this year, and the district actually has the capacity to accommodate all 400 of Cumberland’s BVP students in the schools right now.
He said he expects the enrollment trends to continue as they’ve been going.
Collins last week commended town truancy officers for their investigations that recently found six students attending town schools who weren’t entitled to be. There are legal ways to get into town schools, he said, either through a pathway program or paying one’s own way, and people continue to try to get away with not taking those paths. He said truancy officers do exhaustive work and a very good job running aggressive investigations.
Among other matters discussed last week, Thornton gave updates on “three exciting projects” to upgrade local schools.
• At Community School, new steel is up, the concrete floor pad is in, and the school is on schedule for a fall opening, with a new addition on the way and the foundation complete.
• At Garvin School, work in the existing building is being done and demolition is underway, with mechanical, electrical and plumbing work happening. The only challenge here is that it’s been too cold outside to pour concrete, so steel work is a bit behind. The main building is completely on schedule, said Thornton, and they’re trying to get back on track with the rest of it.
• Work at Ashton School is going very well and on track for a fall opening, he said, with steel in and the vapor barrier installed in preparation for a brick veneer and insulation.
The School Committee re-elected Karen Freedman as chairperson, Collins doing the nominating and commending her for taking over in 2020 during such a challenging time and guiding the district forward through good organization and effective communication. Freedman said it’s been a pleasure to lead the committee.
Collins also made the motion to re-elect Mark Fiorillo as board vice chairperson. Freedman said he’s been a good partner and completed so many tasks in support of the committee.
Member Amy Rogalski made the motion to re-elect Keri Smith as clerk, thanking her for doing the job.
Fiorillo praised departed member Paul DiModica, who was set to be replaced by the Town Council this week. He said DiModica is responsible for much good in the district, including insisting on funding middle school sports. He won the 2019 Howard Kay Award for outstanding service by a school committee member, and was always a hands-on committee member, said Fiorillo, helping to install the security bollards in front of McCourt Middle School and many other projects where he rolled up his sleeves and jumped in.
Committee members are required to have six hours of professional development time each year, said Fiorillo, but DiModica, during COVID when few professional development hours were being offered, racked up 116 hours during that time, “probably more than anyone else has ever done.”
Fiorillo said he will miss DiModica, and that they always knew where each other’s heart was, even when they disagreed, and that was that it was all about the children.
Freedman said it was a “real feel-good moment for our community” to see all the people interested in taking DiModica’s place and engaging in interviews with them. She said there was great engagement from some very talented people, parents stepping up and talking about what they want to achieve and give back. She said school leaders were pleased with all candidates.
