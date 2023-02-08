NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town Council President Dino Autiello says he’s never gotten the volume of complaints he’s getting right now related to people parking on front lawns, and he’s looking to do something about it.
“I’m not happy about that,” he said. “It’s not a good aesthetic.”
Autiello was set to ask the council this week to begin the process of researching what ordinances might apply to this situation so the town can ticket those people who are doing it.
It might be time for the town to again look at rules on Airbnb rentals, he said.
Town officials last year approved new rules on owners of unregistered vehicles, setting new fines for those who leave them on their properties. Autiello said he recently saw four or five cars without license plates in one small area as he was driving around, and he wants to make sure the town is following through on its new restrictions in responding where needed.
For Autiello, the detrimental effect of many people living or staying in one single-family home is multi-faceted, including families sending their children to local schools when they’re not entitled to.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said this week that new Building Inspector Mike Campagnone and his team are doing a great job addressing numerous longstanding issues. Autiello’s concern fits right in with the town’s effort to crack down on large-scale recreational equipment and trailers being kept on properties, he said.
Anyone with concerns about a particular issue can reach out to the zoning department directly to have it addressed, said Lombardi.
The mayor said he’s not sure if he’s noticed the situation worsening, but he has approached property owners where he’s observed a whole lot of cars to remind them that a single-family home should not be confused with a multi-family home, or that three bedrooms should equal no more than six people in a home.
Parking issues have long been a favorite topic in crowded North Providence, including regular new restrictions on parking along certain streets.
Back in 2018, then-Councilor Stephen Feola initiated a discussion on possible relieving rules limiting on-street parking to no more than one hour overnight between the hours of 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Feola said at the time that he felt the rule was especially unfair to larger families with smaller driveways. That prohibition still exists.
Due to the housing crisis and rents so unaffordable, people are most likely having to live with family members and friends, therefore with people living together then that creates more cars with less space to put them in a single-family home. Address the root cause of problems and that is creating more affordable housing!
