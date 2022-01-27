BLACKSTONE – State Rep. Michael Soter and the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security have announced that the towns of Blackstone and Millville as well as the Bellingham School District were included in the FY22 Municipal Cybersecurity Awareness Grant program.
According to a news release, municipal and public-school employees participating in this year’s program will gain access to cybersecurity training materials to best prepare the Commonwealth’s local workforce to identify, avoid, and defend against cyberattack techniques most commonly used by cyber attackers in an attempt to gain access to government and public-school IT infrastructure, networks, and sensitive data. The overall purpose of the program is to promote good “cyber hygiene” and to extend vital cybersecurity offerings to partners in local government.
The town of Blackstone will be able to train 60 municipal employees on best practices for cybersecurity, said the release. Likewise, the town of Millville will be able to train 12 of their municipal employees and the Bellingham Public School District will be able to train 50 of their employees.
