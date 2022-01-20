CUMBERLAND – A study on traffic in the area of Blackstone Valley Prep High School off Broad Street was delivered to the town on time by last Friday’s deadline, and now will undergo a peer review.
Pare Engineering conducted the study, and VHB will do the peer review, said Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens on Tuesday. He hadn’t yet had a chance to review the details of what Pare found.
Traffic was the top concern of Planning Board members at a pre-application meeting on the expansion plan in late November, with officials expressing worry about the impact of more school-day traffic on the neighborhoods in an already busy area.
There were questions at that meeting about plans to use two off-street loops on abutting property purchased by the school to help accommodate a two-story addition.
BVP is increasing its charter high school capacity from 403 students to 550 students.
Planning Board member Isabel Reis said in November that she originally voted for the school despite reluctance due to traffic concerns, and she said she wouldn’t vote for the expansion without a plan to enforce traffic rules she said haven’t been enforced in years.
The Planning Board is scheduled to consider a master plan application for the expanded school on Feb. 24, with the newly re-empowered Conservation Commission considering it for recommendation to the Planning Board on Feb. 11.
