CUMBERLAND – Representatives for Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy are set to go to the Zoning Board on March 9 seeking an appeal of the Planning Board’s Nov. 30 denial of the BVP High School expansion at 65 Macondray St. and 5 Jones St.
The sides are presenting extensive documentation in preparation for the deliberations, which are expected to take two nights.
Town Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens said this week that the town made a “sound decision based on a thorough, exhaustive review.”
The school was required to submit an appeal within 30 days of the Planning Board’s decision, which they did.
The appeal makes a number of assertions, primarily that the Planning Board’s decision was “clearly in error and not otherwise supported by the weight of the evidence presented by the applicant.”
It states that the existing use of the property and proposed expansion is consistent with the town’s comprehensive plan and future land use map, but officials chose only to cite the economic development element of the comprehensive plan and the purported adverse impact the expansion would have on local businesses.
“Considering the large number of commercial uses in the area, the paucity (scarcity) of objections from that sector of the abutting population is telling,” it states. “The decision did not cite the land use element or transportation element of the comprehensive plan to support the denial.”
The applicant contends that the evidence relating to proposed pickup and drop-off circulation plans does not support the town’s conclusions on traffic impacts, which were backed by an independent peer review and analysis.
“VHB, as well as the Planning Board and Planning Department, consistently referenced hypothetical enforcement concerns as the major concern,” it states. “The applicant offered detailed enforcement strategies to accommodate the proposed expansion. These strategies were rebuffed on the feeble allegations that they were not time-tested and that, although the school population may initially observe the set protocols, individuals were unlikely to continue to do so in the future.”
It also makes the case that the peer reviewer agreed that Broad Street traffic would not be adversely impacted.
“Some members of the Planning Board and Planning Department representatives offered opinions concerning their individual observations relative to alleged site related traffic issues,” it states. “However, those observations were not made over a consistent period, nor were school students, invitees or employees necessarily identified as the problems in those instances.”
Those types of lay observations, though they may be considered by the board, should not outweigh the testimony of the experts, particularly the independent peer reviewer, they stated.
It further adds that the board referred to the applicant’s ability to continue to raise enrollment at the school without further town oversight, but the applicant clearly stated at the meeting that they were willing to stipulate in writing a cap on enrollment at the number proposed in the application.
With their history I'm sure BVMe will come with no new arguments and just complain when they don't get their way.
