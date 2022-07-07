CUMBERLAND – Representatives from Blackstone Valley Prep, after months of back and forth with Cumberland town officials with little progress toward agreement, are reshaping their plans for traffic circulation around a proposed high school addition off Broad Street.
At the June 23 Planning Board meeting, Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore noted that the changes to traffic circulation plans are so dramatic that they may require a new master plan to be submitted.
The changes involve inclusion of BVP’s soccer field and single stacking of vehicles instead of a double vehicle line during pick-up and drop-off times.
Morris Salvatore and other officials became frustrated during a lengthy exchange with BVP attorney Thomas Romano, of KSP Law, where she noted that he still had not agreed in writing to a stipulation that the timeline for a decision be extended beyond a new deadline of Oct. 31 if needed. If the applicant was agreeing to potential further extensions, she said, it should be easy to just say so on the record.
Romano repeatedly said he was not taking issue with the town’s stance, characterizing it as a matter of semantics, but his approach of not outright stating that they would allow such extensions beyond October did not sit well with Planning Board members, who have said they’re increasingly frustrated with this matter.
Member Roy Costa said that if Morris Salvatore isn’t happy, then he’s not happy. He said he saw “a lot of rhetoric” in the emails from Romano to the town attorney, adding that he’s “sick and tired” of this whole situation and has “had enough.”
Planning Board members have voiced little or no support for the BVP traffic plan over many meetings on the subject.
The June 23 meeting was eventually delayed to consider other matters until Morris Salvatore received an email from Mancini agreeing to the stipulation, which ended up happening.
