CUMBERLAND – Leaders at Blackstone Valley Prep High School say they do not anticipate approval of their school expansion plan off Broad Street when the Planning Board meets in a special session next Tuesday, Nov. 15.
BVP CEO and Supt. Sarah Anderson, in a memo to school families, said that despite their best efforts over the past year, the board will likely reject their plan at the Nov. 15 meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. in Town Hall.
“This decision would have a tremendous impact on our families. We cannot move forward with this project without the planning board’s approval that our plan fits within Cumberland’s comprehensive plan for development,” she wrote. “It is the only regulatory hurdle that stands in the way of commencing construction.”
She is urging BVP families to attend the meeting and let their voices be heard during the public comment period.
Cumberland Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens said this week that he takes exception to several of the claims made by Anderson in her letter to families, saying they’re inaccurate and misleading and adding that the Planning Department expects to officially recommend against the expansion prior to next week’s meeting.
“It’s all about traffic and congestion,” he said. “You’re adding a significant number of additional trips to an area already congested twice a day, to the detriment of the neighborhood, and it isn’t good for economic development.” He said the people driving their students to the school are not shopping in the area, he added.
Planning Board members have shown no inkling to budge on their opposition to the project over many months of deliberations, repeatedly sharing frustration over the school’s impact on movement and traffic flow in the Valley Falls neighborhood.
Monday’s email from Anderson followed an announcement last Thursday that the Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corp. had closed on a $12.76 million bond issue for purchase and renovation of the Upper Elementary School at Fairlawn Way in Lincoln, the purchase and renovation of the BVP Junior High School at 909 Lonsdale Ave. in Central Falls, and facilities projects at one of BVP’s elementary schools.
After the meeting on Nov. 15, said Anderson in her email, “we will regroup and communicate next steps. We remain more committed than ever to provide all scholars from Central Falls, Cumberland, Lincoln, and Pawtucket with an excellent educational program.”
BVPHS was built in 2017 and is now at full capacity, said Anderson. To accommodate planned and state-approved growth, as well as scholars coming up from lower grades, they designed an addition to accommodate all high school students at maximum enrollment of 560, purchasing land next door to ensure that the planned addition complies with all zoning ordinances, “unlike, for example,” the project to redevelop the Ann & Hope Mill building, she wrote.
Stevens said it’s not accurate to imply any sort of “by-right” expansion, saying every project has to be considered with impacts calculated in.
A peer reviewer found that the parking plans aren’t tenable, he said, including double-stacked lines and stacking cars around the soccer field two-wide.
“They haven’t demonstrated that it works anywhere else,” he said, questioning whether any parent is really going to sit far back in line as they see their children waiting for them.
“It’s a contortion,” he said. “You’re taking an already congested situation and adding more and spreading it deeper into the neighborhood.”
Stevens said the student number from the school continues to move upward, originally approved at 330 and then stated to be 550 with the expansion, but the number is somehow now 560.
“It always seems to be moving,” he said.
Anderson referenced the traffic concerns, but said the school has hired its own traffic engineer to conduct a study, hired a third-party traffic engineer at the town’s request, and altered an original traffic pattern multiple times to address concerns, including creating a loop around the school’s soccer field, “removing as many cars as possible from Broad Street.”
The third-party report states that “with the exception of the intersection of Broad Street and Maple Street, the traffic generated by the proposed expansion of the school does not present a considerable impact to the adjacent roadway network,” noted Anderson. “In fact, the projected increase in traffic at the intersection of Broad Street and Maple Street will mainly impact BVP families dropping off and picking up during the a.m. and p.m. peak hours, and not the town as a whole.”
She said the school has:
• Committed to hiring a full-time school resource officer and a dedicated crossing guard to support safe and orderly traffic flow, in consultation with the Police Department;
• Drafted an enforcement agreement that would allow the town to levy fines against BVP should they fail to honor their commitments to mitigate perceived traffic impacts (Stevens has said having the town serve as enforcement agency would be impractical);
• Offered to remove the Advancement Academy, the school’s transition program for young adults ages 18-22, as well as the Network Support Team office, from their original plan, reducing the number of people and cars at the school;
• Offered to commit in writing to never request an increase to its charter enrollment cap;
• Done extensive work to rebuild its relationship with the town over the past few months, including changing legal counsel and making themselves readily available to board staff;
• And remained open to changing their plan even more if there is a path forward.
“Quite simply, we’ve extended every olive branch we have to extend,” she wrote. “We’ve worked and reworked our plan, and yet, it appears it’s still not enough.”
The implications are significant, according to Anderson.
Anderson said one option going forward is to shuttle high school students between the main building and a satellite campus, reducing quality instructional time and impacting learning. Another option is to reduce enrollment by forcing families to enter a lottery between 8th- and 9th- grade, meaning all students will no longer be guaranteed a seat at the high school when they enter BVP.
“Families who have become vital members of our community will be forced to leave. Friendships will be broken up,” she said. “Scholars who have been with us since kindergarten may have to attend a different high school. Scholars who came to us as 7th-graders after years on our waiting lists may be forced to return to schools that weren’t meeting their needs. We won’t be able to guarantee seats to scholars who need the seats the most.”
There are losses for the town of Cumberland, as well, she said, with the piece of land they own on Broad Street will remain undeveloped and unattractive and the entire community missing out on a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest over $10 million into the Valley Falls area with funds already approved by RIDE’s School Building Authority.”
