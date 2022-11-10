CUMBERLAND – Leaders at Blackstone Valley Prep High School say they do not anticipate approval of their school expansion plan off Broad Street when the Planning Board meets in a special session next Tuesday, Nov. 15.

BVP CEO and Supt. Sarah Anderson, in a memo to school families, said that despite their best efforts over the past year, the board will likely reject their plan at the Nov. 15 meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. in Town Hall.

